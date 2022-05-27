facebook
Germany relaxes restrictions, approves Covaxin for travel from June 1
As travel reopens around the world, Germany is set to relax some more rules for those who want to visit the nation, starting June 1. A major move for Indians is Germany recognising Covaxin for travel. Here’s all that we know.

If you’ve been wanting to visit Germany, but have put your plans on hold because of the pandemic, here’s your chance. The country is set to ease more travel rules from June 1, and among the most important updates, especially for Indian travellers, is that Germany has approved Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for travel.

Germany approves Covaxin for travel

On Thursday, May 26, the German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner shared a tweet announcing the update, writing that the Embassy had been pushing for this decision for a while now. In November 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) had provided the India-made vaccine with an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status, writes Economic Times. Before this listing, several nations did not award persons jabbed with Covaxin the same relaxations as those inoculated with other vaccines such as Moderna, Pfizer, Covishield and more.

The EUL procedure by the WHO assesses quality, safety and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, and is a prerequisite for the vaccine supply, writes India TV. Based on this list, the countries can expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer the shot to their citizens.

With travel slowly reopening across the world, this move comes as a much-needed respite for travellers, as Covaxin was not recognised for months by nations until the WHO gave its nod.

