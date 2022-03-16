Get drenched in colours at these awesome Holi parties in Goa

Holi is almost here. The festival of colours heralds the arrival of spring after winter. Goa is not only famous the world over for its sandy beaches and bohemian vibes, but it is also famous for its grand Holi parties. The festival is known as Shigmo in Goa, and Goans love partying their heart out on Holi.
Beachside shacks and hotels draw party lovers from all across India who arrive here to enjoy Holi festivities as top disco jockeys tackle the console. So, where are you partying in Goa this festive season? Can’t decide? We’ll make it easier for you. So, pack your bags, take some skin pre-care, fill your water guns, and get ready to party!
Here’s a list of Holi parties in Goa you must attend
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Holi Tandav at Re-Source at Tito's, Arambol
- Sunburn Holi Goa - Afterdark at Vagator
- Titos Holi at Titos Arena, Baga, Calangute
- Colorland Goa Beach Holi Party at Leoney Resort
- Glory Holi at Glory, Small, Vagator
- Holi Blast at Origens Goa
- The Biggest Holi Festival at Hammerzz Open Air
- The Biggest Holi Festival at Baga
- Rang Barse at White Beach
- Holi Weekend at Grand Hyatt
One of the most popular Holi parties in Goa, Holi Tandav is curated every year by Minesh B Narvekar. There’s going to be great electronic music, there’ll be great food, and booze, of course. Dance your heart out to techno tunes by top DJs like Rudy Roots, Petah Sunday, and Ninjah Dread. Indian flautist Kartikeya Vashist will also be performing. Tickets start at Rs 999.
Gear up to experience Sunburn AfterDark, the Official Sunburn After Party at Rockpool, Vagator, Goa on March 19, 2022. The party will be headlined by DJ Teri Miko. DJ Kash Trivedi, DJ Aztec, DJ Kshitij, and DJ ES_Taash will also set the mood just about right with their latest tracks. Tickets start at Rs 1,000.
The first name that comes to mind while thinking about partying in Goa is Tito’s. The legendary club is hosting a Holi bash at Titos Arena at Baga and Calangute. The party will feature attractions like rain dance, foam shower, Indian dhol dance, and a special Zumba performance. There’s free walk-in for ladies and only organic colours are allowed. The line-up for the party features DJ Kriss, DJ Salvino Miranda, DJ Sam, DJ Anuj, DJ Wasin, and DJ Ashraf.
This is a boutique Holi experience like nowhere else. You will get the local Goan feel at this party, thanks to the list of artists who will be performing at the event. The festival is in its seventh year and continues to be one of the best Holi events in Goa. DJ Lemon will be headlining the show. Other artists include DJ Akhil Talreja, DJ Akira, DJ Venus, and DJ Kashish Rathore. The lineup also features Benz, Deep Vibes, Ziya, Jack Mathews, Reonn, Sid, Kaura, Funk, and Merlyn. Tickets start from Rs 1,000.
Tune into a celebration of love, laughter, and dance at Glory, previously known as Chronicle. The 5-level club is carved out of a cliff and houses a private beach. Spinning some kickass techno and house music will be DJ Matan Caspi, DJ Mark Romboy, DJ Adana Twins, and DJ Stereo Express. The festival will last for four days from March 17 to March 20. There’ll be a 50 percent off on all cocktails from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
Psytrance lovers, this one’s especially for you all. Organised by 3rd Eye Events, the ultimate musical experience promises to awaken your senses of sounds, visions, visuals, and feelings. Dance with thousands of other Psytrance lovers at the colour-filled, auditory experience. The lineup of musicians includes Technical Hitch, Mad Maxx, DJ Arjuna, Mad Tribe, Ingrained Instincts, and Dsompa. Tickets start at Rs 2,499.
If you love Bollywood music, you have to attend The Biggest Holi Festival at Hammerzz. Performing live will be the superhit DJ Chetas. He will be joined by the national singing sensations Darshan Rawal. Singer Stebin Ben will also be performing at the event scheduled from March 18 to 20. It doesn’t get better than this for all you filmy buffs. Tickets start at Rs 1,000.
Don’t miss out on the Biggest Holi festival at the Baga beach, Goa at The White Goa! Enjoy two days of nonstop scintillating music by the beautiful beach. The lineup for the event will be helmed by DJ Hitz and DJ Jawad. Other artists include Infodeep, DJ Alex, and DJ Mark.
Another perfect choice for Bollywood lovers and all the desis at heart, Rang Barse at Calangute beach promises a fun party time with your loved ones. The event will be held at White Beach Bar and Restaurant from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on March 18. Enjoy some of the best food, drinks, DJ Music, dhol, Holi colours and have loads of fun. Tickets start at Rs 500.
10 /10
If you are with your family, this may well be the best option for you. The Holi festivities at Grand Hyatt will include a beer festival, a celebrity DJ night, and a stand-up comedy session by the amazingly hilarious Amit Tandon. Here’s one Goa plan you can’t afford to cancel. From good laughs to fantastic music and mouthwatering food, you will get it all here.