What to know about Global Village Dubai 2022 – confirmed pavilions, new additions and more

The 27th edition of Global Village Dubai is set to commence on 25 October 2022. Global Village is an annual event that brings the best of entertainment, shopping, dining, and other attractions the city has to offer under one roof. The cultural entertainment destination is expected to close sometime in April 2023.

Global Village is a yearly attraction that takes place in Dubai. It serves as a great destination for individuals looking at spending time with their loved ones. The multicultural destination offers a glimpse into various cultures from across the globe. It is a one-stop shop to experience culinary treats from different countries, and witness other immersive entertainment experiences.

The theme park, which is extremely popular amongst international guests, has played host to nearly 90 million tourists since it first opened. Global Village Dubai is among the top 4 entertainment destinations globally in terms of average daily footfall as it consists of kiosks, food stalls, retailers and many entertainment events. Each year, the organizers set up something new and exciting to welcome people from all walks of life.

Global Village Dubai: Key attractions

To celebrate its 27th season, a 200-foot-high, six-story tall helium balloon will give visitors a bird’s-eye, 360-degree view of the entire Global Village. The 65-feet wide balloon can accommodate over 20 people at a time and is set to become a new landmark in the city’s skyline.

Naveen Jain, Director – Business Development, Global Village, said: “Every Season we make sure our guests are able to experience new and exciting attractions. A balloon ride experience is on many people’s bucket lists, so we’re thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to our guests. Closer to the season opening, we will be revealing more fun experiences that can be enjoyed by all the family.”

Host of cultural experiences at the Global Village Dubai

The organisers will inaugurate 27 pavilions, representing more than 80 cultures. However, since there are plenty more countries, a special pavilion named ‘Road of Asia’ has been introduced to give visitors a chance to experience the many beauties of these places. The 13 nations who will be represented here in over 40 kiosks are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

The other confirmed pavilions of this season are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.

In order to further improve the guest experience, a third entrance called Happiness Gate has been introduced this year. This new gate will ease traffic and help guests in discovering the vast street food offering available at the Global Village.

