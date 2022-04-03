Channel your inner Lewis Hamilton at these go karting tracks in India

With the 2022 F1 World Championship in full swing, there’s no better time than now to test your mettle and indulge your inner racer. And the best part is that you don’t need experience or a driving licence to burn rubber. We’ve curated a list of the best go-karting tracks in India that are frequented by professional racers and speed enthusiasts alike.

Whether you follow Formula One, enjoy adventure sports, or want to spend the weekend with your friends, go-karting makes for a fun experience. Although in a wildly different league from F1 racing in terms of equipment and driving mechanics (amongst other factors), karting is believed to be the first step into racing and was the starting point for many professionals today. In fact, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both began their journeys with the sport. And with professionals in India popularising racing, several go-karting tracks have been laid across metro cities, many hosting national championships as well.

Go-karts are open-wheel cars that come in different shapes and forms. Recreational models are different from professional, developed carts that can go up to 260 kmph but are a great way to experience racing regardless. So if you’ve got a hankering for speed and a rush of adrenaline, head to these tracks in the country.

Indulge your inner racer at these go-karting tracks in India

Erda’s Speedway, Vadodara

A family-run circuit, Erda’s Speedway is the home base of India’s foremost female open-wheel racer Mira Erda. This pro-karting track in Vadodara is where the racer trains young women and aspiring racers, and the space also doubles up as her own training circuit. It’s also played host to several competitions. Locals head here over the weekends to try their hand at racing, and if you plan, the space is also open to parties and other events. Be sure to call and register before heading here. Cost can go up to INR 300 for about five minutes.

Contact: +91 90999 22600

Meco Kartopia, Bengaluru

The only professional-grade 3 track in the city, Meco Kartopia often hosts national karting championships. It has one of the longest professional karting tracks (1200 metres) in the country, with challenging hairpin bends and a smaller 600-metre track for recreational racing. The circuit is also believed to be the only one in India that’s built in accordance with international standards. There’s also a dirt karting track and several racing training courses that often come up at this spot, some being two-day long that are ideal for racing enthusiasts. Costs go up to INR 1,335 for 10 minutes.

Contact: +91 99019 08789

Aruani Grid, Bengaluru

Launched by Anitha Kholay, the first-ever Indian woman’s rally driver to represent the country internationally in 2018, this karting track has become one of the most popular in the country. Located on the outskirts of the city in Dommasandra, the track is just over a kilometre in length and is believed to be the only twin track in the city. There’s also a restaurant, pit area, and elevated podium here. The space is home to a racing academy, The Anitha Kholay Motorsports Academy and several beginners and intermediate training programs are conducted regularly for those interested in learning the fundamentals. Prices can go up to INR 900 for 10 minutes.

Contact: +91 98441 43210

Ajmera IndiKarting, Mumbai

Believed to be Mumbai’s largest, widest and fastest go-karting track, Ajmera IndiKarting has a 350-metre race track with challenging bends and corners. It also has a precision-timing system. The state-of-the-art space is located in Wadala and gets packed over the weekends. The karts here are powered by honda engines, and the Level 1 karts go up to 30 kmph. There are also double-seater karts and baby carts up for rental. The staff can guide you through the different levels, and the space is perfect for events or birthday celebrations. Prices can go up to INR 900 for eight minutes.

Contact: +91 88601 00856

Smaaash, Mumbai

Believed to be India’s first go-karting track located on the rooftop of a building, this track has smooth curves and hairpins, even boasting of an F1 simulator. The one-of-a-kind space has tracks that come with a high-technology spring barrier system, nominated as the best for safety. There are also electric karts here. Smaaash plays host to several karting competitions as well, and costs can go up to INR 700 for 10 minutes.

Contact: +91 1860 500 1929

Chicane Circuit, Hyderabad

Located next to Leonia resort, this go karting track boasts a 1,200-metre professional track and a 600-metre recreational track. It’s quite new and has slowly become the city’s go-to for racing, having played host to several national events and being set to organise international championships in the future. Reportedly the tracks here are designed such that they can be altered at any time, making it challenging and fun for regular racers and professionals alike. Prices can go up to INR 1,335 for 10 minutes.

Contact: +91 88855 00037

ECR Speedway, Chennai

Having played host to Redbull Kart Fight, this circuit in Chennai is the best in the city. It’s run by the R-Factor Institute Of Motorsports and is a training ground for professionals. The tracks here go up to 630 metres, and you can pick from several different karts in the space. The place is open throughout the week, and there are different packages you can opt for, with prices going up to INR 990 for 10 minutes.

Contact: +91 86210 99099

F9 Go Karting, Gurgaon

Located in DLF Galleria Tower, this state-of-the-art karting track has a multi-level track and fun, challenging corners. Believed to be one of the most exciting tracks in the NCR region, F9 Go Karting offers scores of packages for festivals, corporate events, and birthday parties. The staff can help guide you through the different karts and they offer complementary laps from Monday-Thursdays. Prices can go up to INR 931 for 34 laps.

Contact: +91 98180 48655

Kartomania, Gurgaon

Founded by Formula 4 racer Rohit Khanna, Kartomania intends to give racing fans a taste of professional motorsports and offer opportunities for future racers. Built in a basement, the track here is 500 metres long and has about 16 challenging turns. There’s a range of karts for all age groups, and the indoor space has hosted several races, including Redbull Kart Fight. The track is located in the basement of Global Foyer Mall, and prices can go up to INR 600 for six minutes.

Contact: +91 124 453 1773

