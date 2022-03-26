Goa to Gstaad: Varun Dhawan shares his favourite travel destinations

Our March cover star Varun Dhawan loves to travel as much as we do. In a candid interview with Lifestyle Asia India, he shares his favourite travel memories.

Varun Dhawan’s favourite destinations

Gstaad

Dhawan visited the alpine town of Gstaad in Switzerland with his wife Natasha Dalal on New Year’s 2020 just before the pandemic. In Gstaad, he was joined by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma. The beautiful European resort town has always been a celebrity favourite. Celebrities who have visited Gstaad for skiing include Paris Hilton, Madonna, and David Bowie, to name a few.

Sri Lanka

VD and his better half vacationed in Sri Lanka on Christmas, 2018. India’s neighbouring island nation charms travellers with its azure blue sea waters and tranquil landscapes. Sri Lanka’s popular attractions include Sigiriya, Yala National Park, Nuwara Eliya, Sinharaja Forest Reserve, to name a few.

Maldives

Dhawan loves the Maldives even though he thinks it’s the “new Juhu Beach”. He has shared drool-worthy pictures from the Maldives on his Instagram feed time and again. In January 2021, he had set the internet ablaze by sharing a shirtless picture, which he captioned as: “Go get what’s yours.” The actor had also travelled to the Maldives in October 2020. He shared a picture of him in a pool and captioned it with a quote by Bruce Lee. “Be like water making its way through cracks,” it read.

London

Dhawan loves London, thanks to the amazing memories he has of holidaying with his mom and cousins. “London is always nice and I have a lot of memories with mom and my cousins,” he says. He has also shot several movies in the city like Street Dancer 3D, and Judwa 2, a remake of David Dhawan-directorial Judwa, which featured Salman Khan in a double role.

Switzerland

Switzerland and Bollywood is an eternal love story. Like most eminent filmmakers of India, Dhawan’s father has also shot most of his movies in the alpine country. The actor has fond memories of spending time with his father in Switzerland. ” My dad shot every second movie of his there so I have great memories,” he tells us.

New York

World’s favourite city New York also holds a special place in Dhawan’s heart. He has very special memories with his brother filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who studied in New York. Dhawan vividly remembers his brother’s graduation that took place in the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. “It was really amazing,” he says. Huge posters of Dhawan’s movie Street Dancer 3D were put on a skyscraper at Times Square.

Goa

Being the Bollywood fanboy that he is, VD was inspired to go to Goa with his friends after watching the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai. He has been to Goa with his college friends and friends many times since then. Dhawan has also been to Goa for work. He shot a romantic track from his film Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan in there. Coolie No 1 was a remake of Dhawan’s father director David Dhawan’s original movie of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas is special for Dhawan because his popular film ABCD 2 was shot there. “ABCD2 and Vegas are synonymous,” he says. In an interview, the actor had also shared an interesting incident that happened with him in a hotel in Las Vegas. He was staying in the Sinatra suite of a luxury hotel, where legendary singer Frank Sinatra used to stay while performing in Vegas. Dhawan’s crew members scared him by narrating made-up haunting stories about the suite.