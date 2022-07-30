15 of the most haunted places in India that will surely send shivers down your spine

Spooky, mysterious and stories of horror. If this is something that intrigues you, these haunted places in India are some destinations that might pique your curiosity and will send shivers down your spine!

Horror movies are often inspired by real-life paranormal incidences. Stories of ghosts from the past are said to haunt several popular tourist sites across the world. India, being a country filled with ancient historical places, stories of djinns and more, is home to several sites that are said to have ghosts or paranormal activities have been experienced there. Many of these are places of work and worship, while several others are popular tourist spots that people avoid visiting after dark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @le_monde_hante

There’s a certain thrill in visiting these haunted places. The feeling of being in a place that has some history, whether it be gruesome or mesmerising, plays with the mind in ways like none other, making one feel as if they are part of something greater than themselves. And when it comes to haunted places in India, it’s a feeling that can only be experienced, not told.

So, in case you are someone who loves to visit spooky places and learn more about the history and stories these places hide, these 15 haunted places in India are some that you must visit.

Haunted places in India to visit