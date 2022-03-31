9 hidden gems in Himachal Pradesh every traveller should explore

If you love the mountains and are a wanderer, you’ve probably already explored a lot of places in Himachal Pradesh. However, with the vast and varied landscape of the state, you may have missed a few places that are true hidden gems in Himachal Pradesh. Check out some of these places below!

9 hidden gems in Himachal Pradesh for the wanderers

Renuka Ji

One of the best hidden gems in Himachal, Renukaji has breathtaking architectural sites and the Renuka Lake, which is said to reflect the image of God in its beauty. It is the largest lake in Himachal Pradesh, and the various natural and man-made structures around it make Renukaji a place that is a must-visit for travellers.

Karsog Valley

Stunning apple orchards, pine and deodar trees and sweet-smelling air, along with lush greenery and the perfect, cool weather. What’s not to like about such a place? Karsog Valley offers all this and more and makes for an ideal off-beat getaway in Himachal Pradesh, which will satiate your hunger for visiting the unexplored places in India.

Kalpa

Among the largest districts in Himachal Pradesh, Kalpa is a great place to visit for some stunning scenery, beautiful apple orchards and the most amazing view of the Kinnaur Kailash mountain. Enjoy endless cups of tea and hot Maggi, or go on long walks amidst the dense green foliage and spend time at this place.

Chitkul

One of the hidden gems in Himachal Pradesh is Chitkul, the last village on the Indo-Tibetan border and the last place in the country you do not need a permit to visit. Chitkul is a beautiful hamlet that boasts stunning views, serene calm and breathtaking sites, which will warm your heart!

Gada Gushaini

The stunning place takes one back to the simpler days with its small huts, lush fields, clear water, and crisp, clean air. Spend some time here amid nature, go on long walks and treks and be one with yourself.

Shoja

One of the most stunning places in Himachal Pradesh, Shoja is a hidden gem you’ll keep going back to. The place has several hostels for the backpackers to chill and unwind at, and its breathtaking beauty makes it a place you must visit, especially if you’re a nature lover.

Saho

The stunning village is a quaint place for those looking to reconnect with nature. Saho offers beautiful mountain views, a peek into the quiet village life and lots of greenery, which is sure to be the nature therapy you didn’t know you needed.

Narkanda

Narkanda is just two hours away from Shimla and makes for a great escape from the other crowded hill station. Stay in one of the many cottages and homestays, or head out on a trek or hike and spend some time in the Himachal Pradesh hills, as you explore this hidden gem in the state.

Janjheli Valley

Located about 70 kilometres from Mandi, Janjheli makes for a stunning site with lush greenery and misty, fog-covered mountains. The dreamy views are like a soothing balm to the soul, and the weather, air and greenery can heal you from within in the time you spend here.

