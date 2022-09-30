Book these hotels for your next vacation and enjoy a Bollywood-like stay

Craving a Bollywood-influenced vacation? Check out these stays in India where Bollywood movies have been shot!

If there’s one thing Bollywood movies are known for, apart from opulent dance and song sequences and the grandeur of the movies, it’s their surreal locations. Several beautiful towns and villages have come to the forefront, thanks to films being shot there. Not just that, many properties have attracted fame after being featured in the movies.

So, as you plan your next vacation, check out these hotels and stays where your favourite Bollywood movies have been shot at.

Hotels and stays that have served as shooting locations for your favourite Bollywood movies

180 McIver Cottage, Coonoor

180 McIver Cottage, a quaint stay in Coonoor, served as the home for the Kapoors in the movie, Kapoor & Sons. The film, starring Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, follows two estranged brothers who return home after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest. The story, which traverses through the dysfunctional relationships in the family, was set against the scenic backdrop of Coonoor and the beautiful, homely cottage.

Book your stay at 180 McIver Cottage here

Woodville Palace Hotel, Shimla

There’s a chance you may have spotted the beautiful Woodville Palace Hotel in several movies, and may have wondered what this stunning property was like to live in. Woodville Palace Hotel, located in Shimla, has been featured in movies such as 3 Idiots (where the wedding sequence between the characters Pia and Suhas was shot), Raju Chacha, Black, Raaz 2 and more. The property has a serene calm to it and makes for some stunning views. The British allure and dated charm is what made it a popular destination for travellers, especially honeymooners.

Book your stay at Woodville Palace here

Span Resort & Spa, Manali

The movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has given travellers some much-needed inspiration. Whether it be Kabir’s explorations of various countries or the stunning wedding venue of Oberoi Udaivilas Palace, there has been something that has excited viewers and made them pack their bags to go on a trip. Among the places shown in the movie is Span Resort & Spa. When the trio of Avi, Kabir and Aditi along with Naina arrive in Manali, the place they are staying at is this quaint property. With its wooden interiors and clean architecture, the resort is definitely one you’d want to stay at on your next trip to the hill station.

Book your stay at Span Resort & Spa here

Hotel Highlands Park, Gulmarg

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s film Bobby is a cult classic and was among those that introduced the country to the beauty of Kashmir. Hotel Highlands Park in Gulmarg was an important part of the movie – this is where the track Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho was shot. To date, the hotel enjoys a hoard of Bollywood buffs who rent out the ‘Bobby Suite’ and spend their days here.

Book your stay at Hotel Highlands Park here

Baradari Palace, Patiala

Baradari Palace, Patiala has been used as the home for many characters in movies over the years. The beautiful, white palace was featured in the movie Raazi, and has also been seen in the movies Bodyguard, Mausam, Yamla Pagla Deewana and more. The pristine white palace is a great place for those looking for a relaxing weekend getaway, and makes for some long-lasting memories.

Book your stay at Neemrana's - Baradari Palace here

Vijay Vilas Palace, Mandvi, Gujarat

Remember the palatial home of Nandini and her family in the Bollywood movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Or the home of the Britishers in the movie Lagaan? Both were shot at the beautiful Vijay Vilas Palace, in Mandvi, Gujarat. The property, now a heritage resort, has an old-world charm to it and makes for a stunning place for a staycation. Not just that – the palace also has its own beach, and is a great destination for weddings and other occasions!

Book your stay at Vijay Vilas Heritage Resort here

Devigarh Palace, Udaipur

Devigarh Palace is a beautiful 18th-century property close to Udaipur. The place served as the backdrop for the Amitabh Bachchan-Saif Ali Kha starrer, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, which was shot in some portions of the property. The place, called RAAS Devigath, is also among the most popular luxury resorts in the city.

Book your stay at RAAS Devigarh here

Mandir Palace, Jaisalmer

Mandir Palace Jaisalmer was featured in movies such as Sarfarosh and Tashan, and has been a popular travel destination in Jaisalmer. The palace offers ultimate luxury and comfort, and is definitely among the best stay options for those looking for some peace and quiet with a Rajasthani charm.

Book your stay at WelcomHeritage Mandir Palace Jaisalmer here

Lallgarh Palace, Bikaner

If you remember the movie Band Baaja Baraat, you’ll know that Bittoo and Shruti finally come together as a couple when they organise a wedding months after breaking their company, Shaadi Mubarak. This sequence was shot at Lallgarh Palace in Bikaner which is a beautiful property offering an age-old charm, and will make your vacations worth the while.

Book your stay at The Lallgarh Palace here

Ahilya Fort, Madhya Pradesh

Ahilya Fort served as the home of Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar, and today houses a heritage resort on its premises. The place also served as the shooting location for the Bollywood movie Asoka, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Book your stay at Ahilya Fort here

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @spanresortandspa/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.