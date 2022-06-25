This is how much it costs to charter a jet in India – and how to do it

If you’re looking for a charter jet in India but do not know where to begin, we’ve got you covered! Here’s all you need to know about chartering jets, and where you can book one for yourself in India.

The pandemic was a tough time for most of us. With people cocooned into their homes, there was little to no chance of stepping out, and even when air travel restrictions eased, people opted for road travel over planes. What also increased in this period was a demand for charter jet services in India, as people didn’t mind shelling out huge bucks as long as it ensured safe journeys and enthralling experiences.

What is a charter jet?

Chartered jets are small, 4-18 seater planes that are rented for private use – these can be for domestic as well as for international travel, and more. Usually, travellers have to book the entire aircraft to travel to their destination, as these flights are not part of the normal airline roster. Charter jet demands in India have risen due to the pandemic, with several flyers choosing safety and not minding shelling a little more for it. Chartered planes or jets have also become increasingly popular among those who want to make a grand entry at their wedding.

In addition to all of that, charter jets are even used for medical emergencies, pharmaceutical transfers, parcel/cargo transfers and a lot more, helping combat connectivity issues and reducing destinations closer.

Why choose such a jet?

Despite the high prices, there are several benefits to booking a charter jet. First and foremost, is the privacy that you get – it’s only you and your group that travels in the plane, ensuring safety – especially amid the pandemic, as COVID-19 cases continue to loom.

Also, if you and your fellow group travellers are used to booking First or Business Class tickets in any case, the cost of a private jet – especially for the group – can be quite competitive. What’s also great about charter jets is that you can carry as much luggage as you want – there’s no such baggage limit. There are also separate lanes for private jet boarding, and you can carry your pets with you. All you need to do is reach the airport 30-45 minutes before your scheduled flight time and you are good to go!

Types of charter jets in India you can book

There are several aviation companies that offer charter jet services, and each of these places have a variety of jets to offer. From single-engine turbo jets to helicopters, mid-sized and heavy jets, the variety is endless. How you choose the right charter for you depends on the distances you need to travel, your itinerary, the number of travellers, amenities you may require on-board and more.

How much does booking a charter jet cost in India

Booking a charter jet or flight is definitely more expensive. The cost of booking a charter can start around Rs 6 lakh and it only goes higher, depending upon the type of plane you book, the destination you are going to, the time you book the jet, the peak tourism season and the duration of your journey. Per person, it may work up to Rs 1 lakh, but a lot of factors come into play when calculating pricing such as these.

How to book a jet

The process of booking a charter is simple. Simply contact a travel agency or log on to the websites of charter jet services. Key in your details – destination, time, number of passengers and the like – and these portals will show you the available flight options that you can choose from. It’s on the travel agents to seek all necessary permissions for these flights and keep you updated on all documentation that may be required for the same.

Where to charter a jet in India

Some of the companies that offer charter jet services in India are:

