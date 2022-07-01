All you need to know about the glass-roofed Mumbai-Goa vistadome train

Ever since the Central Railway introduced a glass-top vistadome coach to the Dadar-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express in 2017, the train has gained immense popularity among travellers. Featuring glass-roofs, rotatable chairs, and hanging LCDs, the popular Mumbai-Goa vistadome train offers an unparalleled experience. Here’s everything you need to know about the train.

Plan a journey on the Mumbai-Goa vistadome train

Nothing matches the charm of a quintessential Indian rail journey. There’s always a sense of nostalgia that tags along. Thanks to India’s diverse landscape, the country is blessed with gorgeous train routes that add to the bliss. The Indian Railways has introduced vistadome coaches in some trains for passengers to make the most of their experience. One of the most popular of these trains is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Mumbai and Goa. The train has got an incredible response from travellers. It recorded a 100 percent occupancy rate between October and December 2021.

Known as the Dadar-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi or CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi or simply the Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi, the train journeys along the Konkan Coast, offering stunning 360-degree views of the Western Ghats through its wide glass windows and glass ceilings. The train not only comes with rotatable chairs but also features an observation lounge. The vistadome coaches of this train are equipped with a digital entertainment system and Wi-Fi.

Journeying in the Mumbai-Goa vistadome train is akin to travelling on the Eurorail. While the latter introduces passengers to the gorgeous European countryside, the Jan Shatabdi Express passes through enchanting waterfalls, scenic forests, dark tunnels, age-old bridges, and verdant hills. The most picturesque stretch of this journey is when the train crosses Ratnagiri.

Other features of the train include automatic sliding compartment doors, push-back seats, LCD televisions, mini-fridge, an oven, a juicer-grinder, and chic washrooms that feature ceramic tiles.

Mumbai-Goa vistadome train timing and price

Train Name: MAO Janshatabdi Express

Train Number: 12051

Timings: Departs from CSMT, Mumbai at ) 05:10 am and reaches Madgaon, Goa at 02:10 pm

Frequency: Daily

Fare: Rs. 2,280 plus service fee

Vistadome coach numbers: EC, EV

