How to travel with your pet in trains in India – the complete guide

If you’re a pet-owner, you know that travelling with your fluffy friends can be a hassling task. But, the Indian Railways attempts to make this process as smooth as possible, to ensure that you and your pooch have a comfortable, memorable journey. Here’s how to travel with your pet in train in India.

Travelling is one of the best activities to rejuvenate yourself. Solo travel is undoubtedly fun, but the journeys are only made better if you have friends, family, or even your pets. And while road journeys with your pooches are adventurous enough, you can also make the most of beautiful train journeys with your pet by your side. While there are companies that facilitate travelling with pets for you, getting it done yourself is not difficult, as long as you know the correct steps to go about doing so.

How to travel with pets in trains in India

The process of boarding a train with your beloved pooch is actually a simple one:

First, you’ll need to book the entire coupe – two berths or four berths – in the AC First Class or First Class compartments. Pets are not allowed to travel in train in any other compartments.

Pet dogs can be carried in pet boxes in Second class luggage and brake vans, and these boxes are also available on trains such as Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express. The charge for having them transported in a goods box are Rs 30 per kilogram – however, if the pooch is travelling with you in the coach, you’ll have to shell out Rs 60 per kilogram.

Reach the train station at least an hour before departure of your train, as no advance bookings can be made for your pet. Bookings will be made at the counters about an hour before scheduled departure time of your train.

At the counter, provide all necessary documents related to your pets – IDs, latest vaccination certificate, your ID etc. Then, pay the fees and collect your receipt.

Submit the first part of your receipt to the guard coach, who will usually be at the tail end of the train. Once you reach your destination, deboard your dog by submitting the receipt to the guard.

The process of travelling with your pooch is an easy one, and will make your (and their) travels even better!

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia