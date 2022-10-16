Movie shooting locations in Hyderabad that will leave you astounded

Hyderabad is a city that oozes an old-world charm. With its forts and minars, beautiful alleyways, pleasant weather and delectable biryanis, the Nizami culture of the city is enticing. The same has been depicted in many movies, with the actors speaking in the local dialect and romancing around its heritage structures. Today, we take you through some of these places in Hyderabad which have served as Bollywood movie shooting locations.

When you think of Hyderabad, the mind conjures up images of rain-soaked lanes, stunning skies, and Tollywood movies. What comes to mind is the city’s popular biryani offerings, Charminar and the iconic Ramoji Film City, among other things.

The City of Nizams (and City of Pearls, as it is also called), is definitely a must-visit for a lesson in Indian history. It boasts a rich cultural heritage, culinary experiences and ancient structures. So much so, that the city has caught the eye of movie directors, who come here to shoot for films and capture its many stunning destinations. So, we have for you today some Bollywood movies that have been shot in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad places that have been movie shooting locations

Golconda Fort

The beautiful Golconda Fort is among the must-visit destinations in Hyderabad. The fortified citadel was built by the Qutub Shahi Dynasty as the capital of the Golconda Sultanate. The Sultanate flourished as a trade centre for diamonds, including the Kohinoor, Blue Hope and many such pieces. The fort has served as the shooting location for many movies – both Bollywood and Tollywood. Among the popular ones shot here are scenes from Wanted, Singham Returns and Bewafaa.

Charminar

Another stunning place in the city, Charminar is definitely a sight to behold. With markets all around and vast views from its upper floors, the structure stands tall in the middle of the city, reminiscent of a time bygone. The mosque was built during the Qutub Shahi Dynasty, by its fifth ruler, Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah. The structure today is surrounded by a market, eateries and shops selling the famous Hyderabadi pearls and bangles. The Bollywood movie shoots that have happened here include Dilwale, Daawat-e-Ishq, Hyderabad Blues and many others.

Ramoji Film City

Among the biggest film cities in the world, Ramoji is the place where some of the most popular movies have been shot. Baahubali, among the highest-grossing films ever, is one that was shot here. Among the Bollywood projects that have been filmed in this Hyderabad spot include Chennai Express, Cocktail, and Well Done Abba, among others. Oh, and a fun fact – the film city is believed to be haunted by ghosts of soldiers!

City College

Several Bollywood movies have featured college scenes, but few are as iconic as the ones in Tere Naam, the story which showed Salman Khan as a lover who ends up at an asylum. Portions of the movie were shot at the City College in Hyderabad, and remain iconic to date.

Hyderabad Railway Station

Some of the most memorable scenes in Bollywood have been shot at railway stations and trains. Be it the popular ‘Jaa Simran, Jaa’ scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, the Eurail scene from the same movie, or the train scenes from Jab We Met, trains are as iconic to Indian cinema as the film business itself is. So, it’s no wonder that the Hyderabad Railway station was one of the places where Daawat-e-Ishq was shot, yet another important sequence in the film!

