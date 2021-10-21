India mandates negative RT-PCR test result for international travellers

In its latest travel update that was released on Wednesday, October 20, India has made presenting a negative RT-PCR test result mandatory for international passengers arriving in the country.

Barely a week after reopening for international travellers, India has issued fresh guidelines for passengers planning to visit the country. On Wednesday, the central government announced a mandatory negative RT-PCR test for all international passengers, reports India.com. These guidelines will come into effect from October 25. Travellers arriving from countries that have arrangements for mutual acceptance of World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved COVID-19 vaccines will be allowed to enter India by showing their negative RT-PCR test, without having to undergo home quarantine or testing, reports DNA.

Here are the guidelines that India has for international passengers:

Passengers have to upload a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal before travelling. Travellers will be allowed to board their flights to India only after this step has been completed.

Those arriving in India will have to upload the negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test report conducted within 72 hours of travel.

Travellers will have to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the test report.

All passengers will need to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

Countries that are allowing quarantine-free travel for Indians will be subject to certain relaxations, reports India.com.

At the moment, India has agreements for mutual recognition of nationally or WHO-recognised vaccines with 11 countries. These are the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia. Thus, travellers coming from these nations need to complete their full vaccination 15 days before they travel, and apart from that, a negative RT-PCR test will be enough for them to travel in India.

Travellers from countries with which India does not have a mutual agreement at the moment will have to take extra measures while visiting the country, such as undergoing a post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival, home quarantine for seven days, undergoing a second COVID-19 test on the eighth day and if the test comes negative, further monitoring their health for seven more days, irrespective of their vaccination status, reports The Shillong Times.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.