These 5 Indian cities are among the world’s happiest to buy a home

In the latest release by Online Mortgage Advisor, India has secured five spots among 20 of the happiest cities in the world to buy a home in.

India is home to five of the top 20 happiest cities to buy a home in the world, revealed Online Mortgage Advisor. It used an Artificial Intelligence (AI) facial recognition tool to scrape through over 3,00,000 geotagged pictures on Instagram to analyse the emotions displayed by people buying a home around the world. Looking at the happiness levels in every photo, the list was created to rank cities based on where people seemed the most and least happy to have bought a home, a press release by the company reveals.

5 of India’s happiest cities to buy a home

The Indian cities included in the list of where people seemed happiest to buy a home in the world are Chandigarh (at the fifth position), Jaipur (10th), Chennai (13th), Indore (17th) and Lucknow (20th).

In Chandigarh, the new homebuyers are 13 per cent happier than the global average, states the report. While in Lucknow, which featured on the 20th spot, homebuyers are 7.1 per cent happier than the global average. What’s more, India’s financial capital, Mumbai, is the least happy city in the world to buy a home in, with the global average being at -17.1 per cent, while Surat features as the fifth least happy city to purchase a house globally, with the happiness quotient being at -12.8 per cent.

However, it’s important to note that while not at the top, India dominates the list of happiest cities to buy a home in across the world, with a quarter of the cities being located here. Spain’s Barcelona features at the top, with the homebuyers being 15.6 per cent happier than the global average, followed by Florence in Italy (with 15.45 per cent) and Ulsan in South Korea (scoring 14.4 per cent).

The analysis was performed in August 2021, states Online Mortgage Advisor, using two sets of Instagram pictures: one using the hashtags #selfie; and another, using a hashtag indicating a recent house purchase, such as #homeowner. These photos were then analysed by the Microsoft Azure facial recognition tool, which provided a score on the emotions present in the picture. The analysis was done using just geotagged pictures, states the press release, as these were used as an indicator of the photo’s location across the world.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.