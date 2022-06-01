facebook
Home > Travel > Destinations > Indians heading to Malaysia can now get visa on arrival starting today
Indians heading to Malaysia can now get visa on arrival starting today
Travel
01 Jun 2022 09:59 AM

Indians heading to Malaysia can now get visa on arrival starting today

Eshita Srinivas
Indians heading to Malaysia can now get visa on arrival starting today
Travel
Indians heading to Malaysia can now get visa on arrival starting today

Starting today, Indians travelling to Malaysia through selected entry points can get visas on arrival. Fee for the same stands at INR 3,552 and visitors will be allowed to stay for up to 15 days with a confirmed air ticket.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia (Mumbai Attache) recently announced that the country would extend its Visa on Arrival (VOA) services to travellers coming in from India. The caveat to this is that they’d need to enter the country through selected entry points via Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, or Indonesia, with a valid visa from either country and a confirmed return air ticket. This facility will allow travellers to stay in the country for up to 15 days.

Indians will need to pay a fee for the visa on arrival in Malaysia

According to a news report by The Economic Times, the fee for the VOA stands at INR 3,552 (MYR 200) and travellers will be asked to show proof of at least INR 38,808 (USD 500) in cash, debit card, credit card, traveller’s cheque, or electronic money that’s certified by the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia).

Malaysia only recently opened its doors for quarantine-free travel and fully vaccinated individuals. As per the new changes in pandemic mandates, inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests. This includes children aged 17 and below.

Manoharan Periasamy,  Senior Director of the Malaysian International Promotion Division (Asia and Africa), also visited India last month to promote travel to Malaysia, a report by News18 notes. He clarified that the country had lifted all restrictions and that of the 76 flights available a week, 59 were from South India. He further noted that within India Bengaluru is an important market for Malaysia.

At the moment, several flights, with over 18,000 seats, ply weekly between Malaysia and India via Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India

Malaysia travel malaysia visa on arrival malaysia tourism
Eshita Srinivas
Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. In the little time she has left, she daydreams about going on a solo trip across Asia.
Travel Food Drink Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.