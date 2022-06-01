Indians heading to Malaysia can now get visa on arrival starting today

Starting today, Indians travelling to Malaysia through selected entry points can get visas on arrival. Fee for the same stands at INR 3,552 and visitors will be allowed to stay for up to 15 days with a confirmed air ticket.

The Immigration Department of Malaysia (Mumbai Attache) recently announced that the country would extend its Visa on Arrival (VOA) services to travellers coming in from India. The caveat to this is that they’d need to enter the country through selected entry points via Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, or Indonesia, with a valid visa from either country and a confirmed return air ticket. This facility will allow travellers to stay in the country for up to 15 days.

Indians will need to pay a fee for the visa on arrival in Malaysia

• Malaysia to offer Visa on Arrival (VOA) to Indians from June 1 • Sri Lanka to implement renewable energy generation plan from June 1 • Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022 ,India to take on Japan in third-place clash at Jakarta pic.twitter.com/xKF3AguEQj — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 31, 2022

According to a news report by The Economic Times, the fee for the VOA stands at INR 3,552 (MYR 200) and travellers will be asked to show proof of at least INR 38,808 (USD 500) in cash, debit card, credit card, traveller’s cheque, or electronic money that’s certified by the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia).

Malaysia only recently opened its doors for quarantine-free travel and fully vaccinated individuals. As per the new changes in pandemic mandates, inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests. This includes children aged 17 and below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Malaysia (@malaysia.truly.asia)

Manoharan Periasamy, Senior Director of the Malaysian International Promotion Division (Asia and Africa), also visited India last month to promote travel to Malaysia, a report by News18 notes. He clarified that the country had lifted all restrictions and that of the 76 flights available a week, 59 were from South India. He further noted that within India Bengaluru is an important market for Malaysia.

At the moment, several flights, with over 18,000 seats, ply weekly between Malaysia and India via Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, AirAsia, IndiGo, and Air India Express.

This story first appeared on Travel + Leisure India