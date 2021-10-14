NoFilterFall: Instagram shows us 20 prettiest cities to explore during autumn

Which cities are the best in the autumn months?

Photos of warm sand and turquoise sea are so last season. On Instagram, it’s the colours of autumn that are now in the spotlight. And the social network is home to a host of snaps revealing the changing foliage of their hometown or travel destination. So where’s the best city to check out such landscapes? A study has revealed the top 20 most popular cities in the world on Instagram for the fall season. And the Big Apple has topped the chart.

The leaves on the trees are turning colours and the air is getting cooler. No doubt about it, fall has arrived on Instagram. With a wide range of various tones, the new season is conducive for posting beautiful outdoor photographs on the social network. For the occasion, Premier Inn has conducted a study of 356 cities around the world to reveal the most photographed and shared locations on the platform during pumpkin spice season.

The study tallied up the numbers obtained by aggregating the hashtags #autumnincity, #fallincity and compared them between cities in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia and the Middle East.

With 151,136 cumulative hashtags, it’s New York that takes the top spot of the 20 most popular cities on Instagram, worldwide. London comes second with far fewer hashtags counted, 72,863 in total, while the French capital gets a third place on the podium with 66,258 hashtags.

In the ranking of the 20 most popular cities, the United States comes out on top with most entries. In addition to the Big Apple in the first place, Chicago takes fourth place, Seattle is seventh, Boston comes in at 14th and Miami follows right behind at 15th place.

Australia is also well represented with three cities: Melbourne is in 8th, ahead of Sydney in 11th and Perth in last place. Cape Town is the most mentioned city on the African continent with 2,017 fall-related hashtags on Instagram while Dubai takes the top spot in the Middle East, Buenos Aires in South America and Naejangsan Mountain in Seoul.

Check out the top 20 most popular cities in autumn on Instagram —

1. New York – United States – 151,136 hashtags

2. London – United Kingdom – 72,863 hashtags

3. Paris – France – 66,258 hashtags

4. Chicago – United States – 25,213 hashtags

5. Moscow – Russia – 22,961 hashtags

6. Seoul – South Korea – 22,114 hashtags

7. Seattle – United States – 19,692 hashtags

8. Melbourne – Australia – 19,423 hashtags

9. Rome – Italy – 17,594 hashtags

10. Berlin – Germany – 16,667 hashtags

11. Sydney – Australia – 15,376 hashtags

12. Milan – Italy – 15,031 hashtags

13. Kyoto – Japan – 13,043 hashtags

14. Boston – United States – 12,399 hashtags

15. Miami – United States – 12,385 hashtags

16. Vienna – Austria – 11,833 hashtags

17. Prague – Czech Republic – 9,882 hashtags

18. Amsterdam – Netherlands – 9,867 hashtags

19. Tokyo – Japan – 9,325 hashtags

20. Perth – Australia – 7,649 hashtags

Hero and feature images: Courtesy Emily Kessler on Unsplash.

The story is published via AFP Relaxnews.