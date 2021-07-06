Indians can now travel to these countries for an international holiday

It has been over a year since we took an international holiday. We are all missing going to the airports and flying to our favourite international destinations. Luckily, with the COVID-19 situation improving in most countries, some nations have resumed tourist activities. Here is the list of countries that are now open to Indian travellers.

Maldives

We love Maldives for its unrivalled beaches, glamorous resorts, crystal clear waters, and rich aquatic life. There’s plenty to soak in from the country’s many islands. If you have higher budgets, you can relish some of the best luxury resort experiences in the world.

COVID-19 requirements – Tourists arriving in Maldives should have a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 96 hours before departure. The test result should be submitted on the IMUGA portal. Test results must be possessed by the tourists at all times. Maldivian Government recommends Indian travellers install TraceEkee contact tracing app. Quarantine on arrival is not mandatory unless you are showing symptoms.

South Africa

Its vast open desserts, lush green mountains, clean beaches, abundant adventure spots, amazing wildlife, and multi-cultural environment makes South Africa a tempting destination. Engage in lion spotting or take a history lesson in one of the nation’s many museums, South Africa will give you a multitude of experiences.

COVID-19 requirements – Travellers should provide a negative result of the PCR test conducted 72 hours before departure. Tourists need to fill The Health Questionnaire (TQH) for South Africa that collects the visitor’s history. The South African government recommends that you install the COVID-19 Alert SA app for contact tracing.

Kenya

Kenya’s beautiful landscapes, rich culture and abundant wildlife make it a much-loved tourist destination in Africa. Nairobi National Park, Mzima Springs, and Fort Jesus are some of the most popular tourist destinations in this east African country.

COVID-19 requirements – Tourists visiting Kenya must provide a negative PCR test issued 96 hours before departure. You need to fill the Traveller’s Health Surveillance Form and present it on arrival. Quarantine is not mandatory for those unless showing any symptoms.

Mauritius

Much like the Maldives, this African island nation is blessed with white beaches and clear waters. You can indulge in water sports, diving, hiking, and wildlife exploration. Mauritius also promises an outstanding culinary experience and world-class luxury accommodation.

COVID-19 requirements – From July 15, Mauritius will be allowing international travellers in two phases. A negative PCR test is mandatory regardless of your vaccination status. The test must be conducted 5-7 days before arriving in Mauritius. In Phase 1 (July 15, 2021, to September 30, 2021), fully vaccinated adults can enjoy a 14-day resort bubble stay. They will be allowed to utilise all the resort facilities, including the swimming pool. From October, it won’t be mandatory for fully vaccinated individuals to adhere to resort bubble stay. Non vaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals will have to quarantine for 14-days in a designated hotel for both phases.

Zambia

Zambia is another African country that never ceases to amaze us. Wildlife is the main attraction in this vast nation. Canoeing in the Zambezi river and staring at the mighty Victoria Falls are equally tempting activities.

COVID-19 requirements – You need a negative PCR result issued 72 hours prior to arrival in Zambia. India comes in the list of “high-risk” countries meaning you will be tested again on arrival. Fully vaccinated adults can be spared from the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Russia

The world’s largest country offers several outstanding tourist spots. From historical cities to vast and empty countryside, you will always be exploring something new. Admire the country’s many palaces or hop on a luxury train journey or hike around Lake Baikal, there is so much to do in Russia.

COVID-19 requirements – Travellers arriving in Russia should present a negative PCR test result, issued 72 hours before arrival.

Iceland

This small nation packs quite a punch. Iceland’s low population, its stunning natural beauty and unpolluted air make this the ultimate destination to soothe your senses. You can dip into a geothermal lagoon or marvel at a roaring volcano. When done with the outdoors, you can enjoy a musical night in Reykjavik.

COVID-19 requirements – Iceland recently lifted travel restrictions for fully vaccinated adults. You must make sure that 14 days have been passed since your second dose and present the fully vaccinated certificate. There is no need for a PCR result for vaccinated adults. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals will need to present a negative PCR result 72 hours before arrival in Iceland. They will be tested again on arrival. Quarantine is mandatory for five days followed by another test.

Serbia

Its rich architecture, delectable cuisines, a catalogue of festivals and untamed nature makes Serbia a country you cannot miss. Belgrade, the capital of Serbia is renowned for its nightlife. Apart from that, you can explore Studenica Monastery, Petrovaradin Fortress, Vratana Gates, and Uvac Canyon.

COVID-19 requirements – Tourists must show negative PCR results issued 48 hours before arrival in Serbia. The requirement is not necessary for those below the age of 12.

Egypt

Egypt is a historical powerhouse. Pyramids, sand-covered domes, grand temples and ancient ruins take you back in time. The country is also blessed with plenty of natural beauty in the form the rugged desserts, beautiful coral reefs, and stunning beaches.

COVID-19 requirements – Negative PCR certificate taken 72 hours before arrival is mandatory. Fully vaccinated adults need not show the PCR result but must present the vaccine certificate. 14 days must be passed after your full vaccination status.

Costa Rica

Outdoor adventures, wildlife, natural beauty, culinary experience and upbeat locals, Costa Rica has it all. There is so much to see and do that even after a long holiday, you would be left wishing for more days. Montezuma Waterfalls, Punta Cathedral, and Venado caves are the must-sees in Costa Rica.

COVID-19 requirements – All you need to do is fill the Health Pass 72 hours prior to departure from your own country. The form needs to be filled by the minors, too. Tourists who are fully vaccinated are exempt from filling the form. However, health insurance is mandatory. No PCR testing is required.

