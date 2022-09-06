Travel to these international destinations just 5 hours from India this Diwali

From swanky concrete jungles to tropical paradises – international destinations that often feature on travel bucket lists are just a quick nap away from India. We round up a list of a few that you could head to this Diwali for a rejuvenating festive season.

Vacations outside of India are often synonymous with meticulously planned paid leaves, several overstuffed suitcases, and days spent crafting the perfect itinerary. However, if you only have a few days to spare this Diwali, there’s plenty of countries just a short flight away to satiate your wanderlust. Best part? Quick travel leaves plenty of room for exploration, especially when it comes to those must-visit spots. And considering how this might well be the last weekend of the year – what with Christmas falling on a Sunday – there’s no better time than now to grab your passports and your go-to planners to zero-in on the perfect break this festive season.

These international spots are perfect to travel to from India this Diwali

Singapore

Glitzy architectural wonders set against sunny skies, Singapore is one of the few places where luxurious malls meet a host of innovative, eco-friendly spaces. The unique blend of Eurasian, East Asian, and South-East Asian cultures has given rise to the city’s flourishing culinary culture, which offers everything from petit four-course desserts to hearty bowls of ramen. And let’s not forget the tourist hotspot that is Universal Studios. We recommend grabbing a breakfast of kaya toast, hopping on a cruise on the Singapore river, spending a day at the Museum of Art and Science, and exploring the city’s live music culture.

Flight time: 4 hours 30 minutes from Bengaluru to Singapore

Bhutan

If you have an affinity for the mountains, this neighbouring country’s topography will enthral you. Known as “the land of the thunder dragon,” Bhutan offers visitors a range of cultural and spiritual monuments to explore. There’s also adventure activities like trekking, river rafting, and rock climbing. Best part? A vacation here is easy on the pocket as well. We recommend exploring the Himalayan country’s culinary landscape, from ema datshi and dumplings to jasha maru and jasha tshoem and shopping at the weekend market in Thimphu.

Flight time: 2 hour 20 minutes from New Delhi to Paro

Nepal

Home to ten of the world’s 14 highest mountains, this is another destination for travellers who enjoy high altitudes. Naturally, we recommend hiking, mountaineering, rafting, and paragliding. Besides this, tourists swear by forest reserves in the country, which houses several stunning wildlife. There are also several historical monuments and sculptures to explore. Don’t forget to savour the national dish, dal bhat that’s often served for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as momos (dumplings), which are found on every street corner and come with a unique tomato-based sauce.

Flight time: 1 hour 40 minutes from New Delhi to Kathmandu

UAE

Whether it’s the city that’s known for its state-of-the-art racing circuits or the metropolis known for its glittering streets and high rises, the United Arab Emirates has jaw-dropping experiences on offer. Dubai, its largest city, is known for its skyscrapers and art buildings set against stunning beaches and sand dunes. We recommend skydiving over Palm Jumeirah and sampling al machboos and khuzi. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, is known for its luxury resorts and stunning natural islands and sand dunes. We recommend catching an F1 race here.

Flight time: 4 hours from Cochin to Dubai; 3 hour 20 minutes from New Delhi to Abu Dhabi

Malaysia

Pristine beaches, lush verdant forests, thriving modern cities, and old-world colonial regions, all set against sunny skies — Malaysia is truly diverse. We recommend visiting World Heritage Sites like Batu caves, Manukan island, Gunung Gading National Park, and Malacca Christ church. The islands of Langkawi and Redang are also a must-visit. The country often ranks top in lists of the world’s best food destinations, making it essential to add sampling mi goreng, lamb rendang, nasi lemak, and other local dishes to your itinerary. Hiking through forests, shopping in one of the country’s many colourful markets, and lazing on the beaches is a great way to spend your time here as well.

Flight time: 4 hours from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur

Oman

Mysterious caves meet modern architecture in the oldest independent state of the Arab world. Shopping here offers everything from luxurious, latest trends in fashion to traditional, handmade jewellery. We recommend sampling the world-famous dates and signing up for some off-roading experiences since the country has impressive dunes and mountains to take in. A visit to the well-preserved historical forts and castles also comes highly recommended.

Flight time: 2 hours 30 minutes from Mumbai to Muscat

Thailand

A bucket-list destination on every traveller’s list, Thailand’s nightlife, stunning beaches, and pocket-friendly culinary landscape make it a perfect travel destination. Of all the experiences the country offers, we recommend beach hopping around Phi Phi islands, visiting an elephant sanctuary, sampling Pad Thai from one of Bangkok’s Michelin starred street food stalls and digging into mango sticky rice after an evening at the beach. Other popular activities include getting a Thai massage, visiting Thai floating markets, and signing up for Muay Thai classes.

Flight time: 3 hours 30 minutes from New Delhi to Bangkok

Vietnam

Hosting a myriad of beaches, forests, paddy farms, and historical monuments, Vietnam has made its way into the bucket lists of many travellers in the past few years. Depending on which part of the country you’re in, you could find yourself trekking through forests and having a tete-a-tete with mountains or lazing at the beach reapplying sunscreen. The food here is incredibly inexpensive, and we recommend trying the banh xeo, banh mi, pho, and cha ca at one of the many food stalls lined up on every street.

Flight time: 4 hours 50 minutes from New Delhi to Hanoi (via VietJet)

Seychelles

The tropical getaway of every traveller’s dreams, this island nation offers turquoise waters, white-sand secluded beaches, and stunning spots for trekking. We recommend heading to Anse Lazio beach, visiting giant tortoises on Curieuse Island, hiking through Morne Seychellois National Park, and discovering the secret waterfall in Praslin. Don’t forget to savour the fish curries, lamb stews, and savoury rice creations while here. If you’re in India, this country is a must-visit.

Flight time: 4 hour 30 minutes from Mumbai to Mahe Island

Maldives

An Indian-celebrity favoured destination, Maldives is home to stunning natural corals, pristine beaches, expansive green spaces, and numerous historical landmarks. We recommend staying at a quintessential overwater villa, signing up for water sports, and taking leisurely dips in the ocean. Sample local food like garudhiya, mas huni, masroshi, bis keemiya, and boshi mashuni. This is one of the most popular countries to visit from India.

Flight time: 2 hours 45 minutes from Mumbai to Male