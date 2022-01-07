‘Jersey’, ‘RRR’ and other movies whose release got delayed due to the pandemic

As the number of daily cases are on a steep rise everywhere, we enter the third year of the pandemic. As movie theatres are about to shut down again and people have started staying indoors, a lot of movies are suffering again.

Slated to release today, RRR’s release date was pushed back, just a couple of days prior to its release. But not just RRR, there are a lot of other movies that have suffered a similar fate and have been delayed for an indefinite time now.

RRR and other movies that have been delayed due to the pandemic-

RRR

This Rajamouli magnum opus, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, was slated to release on January 7, 2022. While the film was all set for its release and promotions were in full swing, it had to suffer the ill fate of the pandemic. While the new release date has still not been announced, we can only hope it sees the light of the day soon.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey was supposed to release on December 31, 2021, but the makers had to postpone the release, owing to the rising cases. The new release date has not been announced, but looking at the cases, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be anytime soon.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde was another big release in January that fans were eagerly waiting for. It was initially supposed to release on January 14. But it has been postponed too, because of the rise in coronavirus cases and growing concerns over the Omicron variant in the country. The makers tweeted about the postponing of the release, but did not mention anything about the new release date.

Prithviraj

The Akshay Kumar film has already been delayed quite a bit, ever since it hit the floors. It also marks the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar and was supposed to release on January 21, 2022. A Yash Raj production, the makers are yet to announce the new release date.

Gehraiyaan

This multistarrer is one of the most awaited films this year. Even though it was slated to release on Amazon Prime on January 25, 2022, the makers decided to push the date and release it on February 11. Directed by Shakun Batra, this film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. While the reason for the delay is not known, fans will have to wait a little bit longer now.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram