Kerala and Ahmedabad are in TIME magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places of 2022

It’s on moments like these when you can’t help but swell up with pride as an Indian. Our gorgeous state of Kerala and the heritage city of Ahmedabad have made it to TIME magazine’s list of the world’s greatest places of 2022.

The prestigious TIME magazine has rolled out its list of 50 extraordinary destinations to explore. The list features Ahmedabad and Kerala among the world’s greatest places of 2022.

TIME magazine said that Ahmedabad features both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations, which makes the city a hub for cultural tourism. Talking about Kerala, the magazine mentioned that it is called God’s own country for a good reason. It mentioned the spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces of Kerala.

“As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel. So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19 world travellers are again hitting the road — and the skies. The hospitality industry is reopening and excited to safely welcome them and revitalise local communities,” PTI quoted TIME in its report, shared by several leading media organisations.

What makes Ahmedabad extraordinary?

TIME also talked about major landmarks like Gandhi Ashram and Gujarat Science City. It described the nine-day Navratri celebration as the world’s longest dance festival. The magazine praised the Science City at length. It said that the sprawling entertainment center and theme park were doing a great job of educating visitors about local flora, while also providing them spaces for doing yoga and playing board games.

It even talked about the new interactive robot gallery at the Science City and the massive replica of a transformer that it features. Talking about the new aquarium at the Science City, TIME said that it was India’s largest aquarium and displays aquatic species from the world over.

Kerala: God’s Own Country

TIME described Kerala as one of India’s most beautiful states. It talked about the state’s motor-home tourism initiatives and its first caravan park Karavan Meadows in Vagamon. “This year, Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation. The state’s first caravan park, Karavan Meadows, opened in Vagamon, a scenic hill station,” PTI quoted the magazine.

The magazine also appreciated the success of houseboat cruising in Kerala. It added that the state’s move to encourage caravan tourism will help campers experience the pristine beaches and lush plantations of Kerala.

Other destinations on the list of World’s Greatest Places

Other destinations that made it to the list of extraordinary places include Ras Al Khaimah, UAE; Park City, Utah; Seoul; Great Barrier Reef, Australia; The Arctic; Valencia, Spain; Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan; International Space Station; Bogota; Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia; Istanbul and Kigali, Rwanda.

