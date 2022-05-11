Kresha Bajaj on the best places to eat, shop and party in Bangkok

You don’t truly know wanderlust till you’ve scrolled through Kresha Bajaj’s Instagram feed. It’s one of the most aesthetic travel feeds abundant with her scuba diving trips and trips to exotic locations. This is why we asked her to share her best finds from her recent trip to Bangkok, Thailand.

On her recent trip to Thailand, she covered Phuket and Bangkok in order to immerse herself in the festivities of the Thai New Year or Songkram. “It’s a very, very fun festival because it’s kind of like our Holi but they play with ice water. So the whole town is on the street and it’s very interactive. My family goes every year, but this was the first year that I went with them,” shares the designer. The New Year festivities are celebrated the entire day and night. However different places celebrate Songkran on different days ensuring you can travel alongside the festival from Chiang Mai to Phuket to Bangkok. The best travel tip for those looking to explore this unique cultural phenomenon? “Carry a waterproof or a dry bag because you can’t control anyone on the streets from throwing ice water on you.” As she concluded her Thai trip in Bangkok, we spoke to her about the highlights of the city of angels. Here are all the hidden shopping gems, local street food delicacies and buzzing nightlife spots to check out on your next trip to Bangkok.

While Thailand might have been a memorable trip, it’s a different country that’s taking up her time. Currently, she’s working on a new collection that is inspired by Egypt. The collection will include everything from accessories to menswear in its mix. “I happened to visit Egypt for a month, and I went everywhere from Cairo to Hurghada, Sharm-el-Sheikh, which was divine. Then to Luxor and Aswan. So it has a mix of many many different aspects of Egypt, of course, above land, underwater, the history, the modernity, and as well as the art side of it. So I think it’s just a very nice mix of different things. Usually, when people think of Egypt or Egypt-inspired collections, it is one-dimensional and associated with Cleopatra. But because I’ve covered so many different areas, it will just be very different and exciting,” shares the designer.

Things to do in Bangkok according to designer, Kresha Bajaj:

What do you love the most about Bangkok?

I love the culture, the nightlife, and discovering new Thai designers. They are so creative and the way they do up their interiors is really quirky and bold. It’s a pleasure to see. But most of all I love the food! The restaurants, the food courts, and even the street food.

Things to keep in mind while travelling to Bangkok?

Bangkok is almost always pretty hot and humid so I would say comfortable clothes. I also like taking the sky train a lot because it’s super convenient so I would say comfortable shoes. If you plan to shop, then an easy slip dress that you can quickly get in and out of, and in case you plan to go to a lot of street food markets then it wouldn’t hurt to have a voice translation app installed on your phone.

Favourite hangout spots?

I usually love Siam Center because of the quirky brands they have. It doesn’t hurt that they also have one of my favourite restaurants in the world – Greyhound Cafe.

A hidden gem you discovered in Bangkok?

The pad thai stall and roti pancake street vendor right opposite the Take Care Nail Bar at Soi 38. It’s something you absolutely cannot miss!

The best bars/clubs in Bangkok?

So to be honest I haven’t been to too many bars or clubs in my last few trips but my favourites are J.Boroski and Iron Balls.

What’s your go-to outfit for a day out in Bangkok?

Shorts, a comfy cotton T-shirt, a sling bag, and Birkenstocks sandals.

How does the city influence your style?

It allows me to be more open to experimenting with colours and silhouettes. People are very quirky in their dressing and I’m usually in all black or grey.

Shopping joints you love to visit in Bangkok?

For the first time in many, many years, they’ve actually started introducing vintage boutiques, which has been amazing. So they have a place called the Vintage Store in Central Embassy. That’s really nice. And another boutique store is called Charda, which they have in Quezon Village, which is a curation of a lot of Australian brands. Siam Centre and the Paragon Department store for the local Thai designers. I love Exhibit in Central Embassy and Le Jardin in Gaysorn Village for the Australian designers.

Hero and Featured Image Courtesy: Shutterstock.