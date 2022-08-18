7 beautiful Krishna temples you must visit in India

Worshipped as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna is one of the most-loved deities in India. As the country gears up to celebrate his birth on Janamashtami, we bring to you some of the most iconic Krishna temples in India.

Popular Krishna temples to visit in India

Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

One of the most iconic Krishna temples in India, the Dwarkadhish Temple, also known as Jagat Mandir continues to be a major tourist magnet. Said to have been built by Lord Krishna’s great-grandson Vajranabh, the temple is over 2500 years old. It’s one of the four temples in India that constitute the Char Dhams. The temple will leave you in awe of its intricate carvings that depict mythological characters. Perched atop a small hill, the temple boasts an imposing 43m high spire and overlooks the Arabian sea. There’s an intriguing bridge at the temple’s base called Sudama Setu, which leads pilgrims to the beach via the Gomti creek.

Banke Bihari Temple, Uttar Pradesh

Ask regulars and they will tell you about the sheer bliss that visiting the Banke Bihari Temple offers. Tucked in the old-world narrow alleys of Vrindavan near Mathura, this ancient temple draws pilgrims in the droves, who come here to seek blessings from their Krishna. The temple’s sanctum sanctorum houses an idol of Lord Krishna, where he can be seen standing in a tribhanga posture. Designed in the Rajasthani style of architecture, the temple was constructed in 1862. When done making wishes, savour some delicious street food and sweets at the many eateries outside the temple.

Jagannath Puri Temple, Odisha

The iconic Jagannath Puri temple in Odisha’s Puri is also a part of the Char Dham pilgrimage. Constructed in the 12th century, the temple stands as an incredible example of traditional Indian temple architecture. It’s fascinating to know that the temple has been built in such a way that its shadow never falls on the ground during the entire day. A prime highlight of this temple is the Nilachakra wheel that adorns its top. The wheel is made of eight metals or ashta dhatu. What separates the Jagannath Puri temple from other Krishna temples in India is the fact that the idols of the deities are carved out of wood and not metal.

Sri Krishna Temple, Udupi

One of southern India’s most prominent pilgrimages, Udupi is home to Sri Krishna Temple, also known as Udupi Sri Krishna Matha. Thronged by millions of devotees every year, the temple was established by Vaishnva saint Madhwacharya in the 13th century. Here, the idol of the presiding deity can only be seen through a nine-holed window. Lord Krishna is worshipped in his infant Balakrishna form. Prominent spots in the temple include Kanakana Kindi and the Golden Chariot. For the best experience, visit during the Udupi Paryaya Utsava.

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Located in Kerala’s small town Guruvayur, the Guruvayur temple is over 5500 years old. Lord Krishna is worshipped as Guruvayoor. The idol of the lord in the temple features a Sudarshan Chakra, a mace, a conch, and a lotus with a basil garland. The four feet tall idol is said to have healing properties. Don’t miss the Punnathar Kotta or elephant yard at the temple, which houses over 56 elephants. Designed in the traditional Kerala style of architecture, the temple features gorgeous murals and carvings on its walls.

Shrinathji Temple, Rajasthan

Located in Nathdwara near Udaipur, the Shrinathji Temple is one of the most-visited Krishna temples in India. The temple dates to the 17th century and attracts devotees with its white marble carvings. Its architecture will remind you of Vrindavan’s Nanda Maharaj Temple. Locals call it Shrinathji ki Haveli. The imposing shikhara of the temple features a sudarshan chakra and seven flags, each representative of the seven houses of the Vallabh sect. When here, don’t forget to shop for pichwai paintings from the shops outside the temple.

ISKCON Mayapur, West Bengal

Formerly known as Miyapur, this charming town sits at the confluence of the Jalangi and Bhagirathi rivers. Home to the world’s biggest ISCON temple, Mayapur is believed to be the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Embark on a spiritual experience like no other and get drenched in religious fervour as you sing and dance with the priests during the evening prayer service at ISCON. You must also visit the Yogapith Temple, which was established in the 1880s by Bhaktivinoda Thakur.

