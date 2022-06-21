facebook
India's first Dark Sky Reserve is opening in Ladakh for stargazing enthusiasts
21 Jun 2022

India’s first Dark Sky Reserve is opening in Ladakh for stargazing enthusiasts

Anushka Goel
India’s first Dark Sky Reserve is opening in Ladakh for stargazing enthusiasts
India’s first Dark Sky Reserve is opening in Ladakh for stargazing enthusiasts

If clear, starry skies and stargazing is what you dream of, it may soon turn into reality – and that too, at home, in India! Ladakh is set to get its Dark Sky Reserve, the first one in India, and we have the details!

Imagine looking up only to witness endless views of clear skies dotted with twinkling stars. These stars only seem to increase in number the more you stare at the sky, dancing to their own tunes and enchanting you like none other. If this gets you excited, you’ll be thrilled with the latest addition to India’s tourism space, a Dark Sky Reserve in Ladakh!

Ladakh gets India’s first-ever Dark Sky Reserve

Gaze into the skies as you try to make out the several constellations and important stars in the galaxy. Astrotourists are slowly seeking more thrilling experiences like so, and the Indian hills make for a great place to begin the journey. Keeping this in mind, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Ladakh administration, and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, to create what is India’s first Dark Sky Reserve. The reserve has been created in Hanle, Ladakh, to allow enthusiasts to witness the clearest of skies, vast views, and a lot more.

Astro-tourism is not new to India, and adding science to travel is also not something unique (think, stargazing events and places such as the Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Jaipur). However, the concept of a dark sky reserve (an area that has been specifically preserved and maintained for its astronomical value) is entering the country for the first time, that too via Ladakh.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock

Anushka Goel
Anushka likes to spend her time reading, scrolling through Instagram for some travel inspiration or looking after her plants. She loves reading about the latest skincare and makeup but tries to make mindful choices and live sustainably.
