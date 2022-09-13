12 best luxury honeymoon destinations across the world

When two people in love are together, every place feels like heaven and some of the best luxury honeymoon destinations across the world offer that heaven right here on earth. Tranquil white sandy beaches, private pools, hot springs amid sky-scraping mountains or maybe an adventurous wildlife safari, the options are endless.
Deciding an ideal destination to make the most of that memorable trip for both of you is extremely crucial. Choose a place that celebrates your bond and offers stunning locations and activities that cater to both of your likings.
For every newly married couple, planning this trip is an unparalleled experience. Right from getting together to select the place and finalising the itinerary, booking luxurious hotels to spend quality time without worrying about anything and embarking on this much-awaited trip — it is something extremely personal and special for the newlyweds.
Points to note while selecting a perfect luxury honeymoon destination
While planning a honeymoon, one must look at all the aspects and keep a few important things in picture.
Firstly, you should know what you and your partner want from the trip. While some might prefer to relax and unwind in each other’s company with fine dining options and luxurious wines, some may want to try new adventure sports such as whale watching and deep sea fishing together. While some may like the wilderness and be amid nature, other couples may want to glam up and hit a popular urban city.
Secondly, make sure that you are not too overwhelmed by the trip and have ample time to spend with each other. Perhaps a break in between all the travelling for couple-spa treatments at your luxury resort or making memories while clicking gorgeous photos of each other by the turquoise waters — it is all about creating a personal treasure trove of enjoyment and spending time together.
Discover different sides of the adventure traveller in each other on your honeymoon and make memories for a lifetime.
Check out some of the best luxury honeymoon destinations in the world
(Main and featured image credit: Darren Lawrence/ wild away/ Unsplash)
This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.
If a tropical paradise with sprawling white sand beaches is what you picture for your honeymoon, Cambodia offers some of the best locations. This Southeast Asian locale has private island resorts with private plunge pools and an array of water activities including scuba diving and snorkelling, as well as several pristine beaches to spend a romantic evening with your beloved.
While here, honeymooners can opt to stay at some of the best luxury resorts like the Six Senses in Krabey Island or Song Saa in the Koh Rong archipelago. The former is a luxury resort located on one of the virgin private islands, about five kilometres off the country’s southern coast.
Undoubtedly one of the most luxurious honeymoon destinations in the world, Song Saa has several waterfront villas. You have to take a speedboat from the harbour at Sihanoukville or a chartered flight from Siem Reap to reach this spectacular place. Other than gorgeous views, this resort is known for its natural spa therapies which are influenced by the Buddhist philosophy of metta bhavana. It is split into themes of stillness, healing and blessing.
Delicious gourmet food, polite staff and a peek into rich Cambodian culture also make it a fantastic honeymoon destination.
The best time to visit Cambodia is between November and April when the temperature is pleasant and the weather is dry.
Think of the best luxury honeymoon destinations and Italy tops the list. Whether it is exploring Venice — one of the world’s most romantic cities — watching the stunning landscapes of Florence and Lake Como, or taking an urban city break in Rome, there is something for everyone.
But, if you wish to ditch these common places in Italy, Amalfi coast can be a great choice to enjoy some cosy time with your spouse. This stunning location is ideal for those beach honeymoon couples looking for a countryside Italian holiday while soaking in the bustle of an European town.
While in Amalfi Coast, you can visit Ravello, a quaint town perched on the Italian cliffs. Here you can stay at The Belmond Hotel Caruso which provides stunning panoramic views, mesmerising sunsets and a lively evening atmosphere. Ravello is home to amazing Italian restaurants serving gourmet delicacies as well as popular enotecas (wine bars), perfect for wine tasting. Don’t miss out on pottery shopping, while here.
You can also choose to visit Praiano, a town with rugged sceneries of the Italian beachside. Here, you can stay at the adults-only retreat, Casa Angelina. Its floor-to-ceiling windows, classic swimming pool and views of the towering peaks, make it a great choice as one of the best honeymoon destinations, away from the crowd.
Though summer is ideal, it is mostly crowded. Plan an autumn or spring visit with fewer people around.
Listed among the most popular honeymoon destinations, Tanzania should be on the radar of honeymoon couples who are truly adventurous at heart and love the wilderness.
Nowhere on the planet can you witness the migration of wild animals amidst harsh untamed nature as in the Serengeti National Park. During peak summer or autumn, you can spot herds of wild buffaloes, zebras and other exotic beasts crossing over to the other side for mating and food. It is also home to cheetahs, lions, wild tusked elephants and many migratory birds. The sparse vegetation and grasslands reaching up to the horizons give a clear view of these animals even from far away.
An absolute one-of-a-kind honeymoon destination, Serengeti National Park is not for the faint-hearted. There are luxury tents and resorts in the park such as the Four Seasons Safari Lodge and One Nature Nyaruswiga that offer round-the-clock viewing decks overlooking the wide expanse of the jungles.
While in Tanzania you can also visit Zanzibar for an urban city connection as well as a beach experience. You can choose to visit Stone Town and Darajani Market, experience an authentic hammam (Turkish bath), or may be spot old caravanserai or roadside inns.
Take a flight from the American east coast to this alluring place and be sure of unexpected surprises. Black sand beaches and rugged cliffs jutting out of the waters, isolated hinterlands and the mesmerising blue lagoon — it is indeed a different planet in this world.
An out-of-the-box honeymoon destination, Iceland is known for its hot springs, tranquil lagoons and volcanoes. The blue lagoon is a geothermal spring nestled between snowclad mountains. Despite the arctic tundra climate, the spring water is soothingly warm and has medicinal values that improve skin quality. This is also one of the most stunning honeymoon destinations as you can swim with your better half while soaking in the calmness and bliss.
You can stay at a five-star hotel on the site such as the Silica Hotel or Retreat Hotel and enjoy the dramatic scenery with your partner. Tuck into some epicurean delicacies at fine dining restaurants and cafes as you tour one of the most extra-terrestrial places on Earth.
If you both are willing to take the road less travelled, visit the Troll Peninsula further up north — one of the untouched paradises of Iceland that makes for a memorable honeymoon destination. It is a hinterland comprising rolling emerald green valleys, silver topped mountains and freezing teal waters. When here, you can stay at Deplar Farm which is a luxurious lodge with beautiful suites. You can also catch a glimpse of the northern lights or try your hands on some adventure sports like heli-skiing and fat biking.
The best time to visit is during summers when you can see 24 hours of daylight and nature is at its best.
Only a few seaside places can match up to the beauty and serenity of this Indian Ocean archipelago. Palm-fringed white sand beaches, blue waters, living coral reefs, thriving marine life, overwater bungalows and virgin rainforests — you name it and Seychelles has the best ingredients for a luxury honeymoon in a tropical paradise.
This great honeymoon destination comprises 115 islands. While Mahe is the largest and busiest of them all, it still has some quaint getaways and luxury properties for you and your partner. Visit the island of Praslin which houses the UNESCO World Heritage site, Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve. Here you can see the largest seed in the world — coco de mer.
If you wish to stay far from the cacophony of the crowd, head to Fregate island resort. Experience views of gorgeous beaches and forested vistas from your own private pool and enjoy delectable seafood and dishes prepared with fresh local produce. This luxury resort is also home to giant sea tortoises and focuses on nature conservation. The journey to this island is outstanding in itself — a helicopter ride from Mahe, over the seas.
Go snorkelling, water scooting, scuba diving and hiking through the rainforests with the most special person by your side. Seychelles has a tropical climate making it ideal to visit throughout the year.
The Indian subcontinent has a lot to offer with respect to best luxury honeymoon destinations. Whether it is the backwaters of Kerala or a romantic Shikara ride on Kashmir’s Dal lake, there’s something to pique everyone’s interest.
The western desert region of Rajasthan is unique and evokes love in the most sublime way. Camel rides through Bikaner’s sand dunes, a walk through the corridors of Hawa Mahal in Jaipur, catching the big cats in action at Ranthambore or a romantic boat ride at dusk on Lake Pichola, Rajasthan gives a glimpse of Indian royalty at its best. Make your partner feel regal by staying at one of the numerous heritage palace hotels and resorts that lets you experience the desert like a Maharaja (King) and Maharani (Queen).
You can ditch the popular tourist destinations and head over to the quiet and peaceful Aravalli Hills. This reclusive destination is an hour’s drive from Jaipur and provides unparalleled views of the desert. Stay at the luxurious hotel — Alila Fort Bishangarh, right on the hilltop.
The best time to visit Rajasthan is during winters, between October and March.
If you want a luxury honeymoon destination that is serene, sublime and culturally rich with zen vibes, then Japan is the perfect match which ticks all the right boxes.
The capital city of Tokyo is a foodie’s paradise, a haven for luxury shoppers and a reflection of traditional Japanese customs, keeping pace with the modernity and technology. With stores of high-end fashion houses including Dior, Louis Vuitton and Prada, the highest number of Michelin Star restaurants with world-class mixologists serving delicious cocktails, futuristic cafes with robots serving the guests and manga stores of Akihabara, Tokyo is one of the best luxury honeymoon destinations. While here you can stay at the luxurious property of Aman Tokyo or the stunning Grand Hyatt Tokyo.
In complete contrast to the hustle and bustle of Tokyo, Kyoto offers a quieter side of the island nation. Old cobbled streets, stunning pagodas, incredible Japanese food stalls, the golden Kinkakuji temple and hanging Sakura boughs make it one of the most picturesque places on Earth. You can also visit other places like Hokkaido and Kyusha and the Oita region for endless mesmerising scenes of the Pacific Ocean. In Kyoto you can enjoy a grand stay at Aman Kyoto or The Ritz-Carlton.
While in Japan, don’t miss out visiting a traditional tea shop called kissaten, getting on the bullet train, tasting some classic sushi and participating in a tea ceremony. If you want to see the Sakura trees in full bloom, try visiting between March and April, though anytime from summer to autumn is a pleasant time.
Quaint Caribbean island Nevis and its neighbouring isle of Saint Kitts give the much-needed beach break for luxury honeymooners who wish to avoid the usual crowd.
The lazy vibe and volcanic peaks make the twin islands one of the most pristine getaways. Walk through the rainforests with your beloved and bask in the golden sun by the Caribbean Sea.
Saint Kitts is also home to several freshwater pools providing a unique natural bathing experience amid forests, and the famous Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, built in the 18th century.
Some of the luxury staying options include the Paradise Beach resort in Nevis, offering fabulous beach villas overlooking their own private beach and the Golden Rock Inn, an 11-room stunning property designed by the architects of the famous Aman resorts. Those in Saint Kitts can opt for Park Hyatt Saint Kitts on the Banana Bay. Their spacious rooms and contemporary architecture make it a destination in itself.
Peak tourist season lies between December and April when Saint Kitts hosts an island carnival too.
Going on a trail of the Sacred Mountains and visiting one of the seven wonders of the world — the ruins of Machu Picchu — is a lifetime experience. And, it cannot get better when your spouse is by your side.
Touted among the best luxury honeymoon destinations, this place is ideally suited for those seeking some adventure in style. However, be careful to book tickets to visit the Incan citadel way in advance as they get sold out very fast.
Besides this, Peru has a varied mix of things to do and places to visit. For beaches, head over to Lima where you can also try lip-smacking Peruvian dishes. Arequipa is also a beautiful site with magnificent colonial-era buildings. For a high-speed adrenaline rush, visit the Colca Canyon, one of the deepest canyons in the world and a superb rafting point, and be at one with nature at Lake Titicaca where the Titicaca National Reserve is a thriving hotspot of exotic wildlife.
If you are planning to stay at the Sacred Mountains, Tambo del Inka is a luxury honeymoon resort and spa which allows guests to see Machu Picchu as VIPs and transports them directly to the spot via its own private train station. The best time to go is from May to October.
The archipelago of French Polynesia consisting of a total of 118 islands, is sure to leave you completely spellbound. There are more reasons than one as to why this South Pacific retreat is among the best luxury honeymoon destinations.
What makes them more spectacular as compared to other beaches are the rocky cliffs that tower over these palm-fringed bays. If you are wondering which particular island to go to on your honeymoon, why choose when you can go island hopping? The must-visit ones include the heart-shaped isle of Moorea, Bora Bora and Tahiti.
Bora Bora is a spectacular destination for scuba diving and is also known for its protected coral reefs and thriving marine life. Here, you can stay at The Conrad, which is situated atop a private cove on Motu To’opua or The Four Seasons Resort. Learn Tahitian dance, climb extinct volcanoes, sunbathe and immerse in snorkelling, while on a mesmerising holiday in these blissful islands.
The best time to visit is between April and November.
Another South Pacific gem, Fiji is a cluster of hundreds of small islands and atolls, each better than the other. Almost every luxury resort has its own private island which gives the guests a completely exclusive and isolated experience away from any cacophony.
Take for instance the beautiful Turtle Island. It beams with lush greenery and teeming wildlife while the waters give a glimpse of the living reefs. This private island has a luxury resort with access to 12 private beaches, making it the choicest destination for a luxurious honeymoon. Head out for snorkelling, kayaking, scuba diving, windsurfing and more. You can also take part in Fijian dancing and have sumptuous Fijian meals specially made from the island’s own produce. Honeymoon couples should definitely rejuvenate at couple spa treatments in the Fiji Islands.
The best time to visit this island paradise is between July and September.
If you are planning to visit Mexico, be sure to be awestruck by the breathtaking views of Los Cabos. Located at the fag end of the Baja California Peninsula, Los Cabos may not be too quiet or reclusive an area, but it surely is extremely romantic.
Honeymoon couples can stay at any of the many beachfront villas and resorts on the 32km long corridor that connects the two old towns of San Lucas and San José del Cabo. The turquoise waters have exotic marine life including sea lions, turtles and numerous tropical fish. Bask in the Mediterranean vibe under the golden sun with your better half by your side. Enjoy this gorgeous location with your stay at properties like Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection and Grand Velas Los Cabos.
The best time to visit is between December and March when you can go whale watching. The weather post-October, after the monsoons is also pleasant.