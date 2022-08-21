Premium brands to gourmet food: These luxury shopping malls in India have it all

India is slowly becoming one of the premium shopping destinations in the world. So, if you are looking for high-end expensive buys, these are the best malls for luxury shopping in India.

Luxury shopping has taken off in India over the last few years. With several international brands launching in the country and taking over the shopping scene, luxe brands in both fashion and makeup have popped up, not only offline but in online spaces as well.

And with travel reopening across the globe, more people are looking to up their fashion game before they head out on their next vacation. Brands such as Hermès, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more dot the country’s shopping scenario, and the who’s who of the country can be spotted at these centres, allowing them to make the most of this shopping experience and purchasing the best bougie buys that they can find.

And not just shopping, these malls also offer some of the finest culinary experiences that you can opt for – be it fine dining Indian or Asian cuisines, premium movie halls or chic bars, these malls have them all.

So, in case you’re someone looking to do some luxury shopping in India, these are the malls you need to check out, stat!

Luxury shopping malls in India

DLF Emporio, Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DLF Emporio (@dlfemporio)

Delhi is known for its love for all the finer things in life, and this reflects in its shopping destinations, too. DLF Emporio, a luxe mall in Vasant Kunj, offers the best of brands – Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Bottega Veneta and more, along with luxe showrooms of some of the best Indian designers in the country, from Abhishek Gupta to Gaurav Gupta, Kunal Rawal and more.

The Chanakya, Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chanakya (@the.chanakya)

The Chanakya, located in the heart of Central Delhi, is among the premium shopping destinations in Delhi. The luxury mall is home to stores such as Tiffany & Co, Cartier, Hermès Paris, Saint Laurent, Anita Dongre Grassroot, and more. Culinary destinations such as MKT and luxe mithai shops such as Khoya add to the luxury.

Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Palladium (@phoenixpalladium)

With stores such as Emporio Armani, Brooks Brothers, Jimmy Choo, Chanel, and more, Phoenix Palladium is among the best destinations for luxury shopping in India. The mall is a blend of high street fashion and luxury stores, along with several culinary destinations that will excite your tastebuds after a long day of shopping!

The Quest, Kolkata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quest Mall (@questmall)

The Quest, Kolkata is among the premium shopping destinations in the city. The place is home to stores such as Gucci, Emporio Armani, Burberry, and more, and several restaurants and ice cream shops, providing the best of both worlds.

UB City – The Collection, Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UB City (@ubcity.bangalore)

UB City, Bengaluru, is home to The Collection, which is among the premium shopping destinations in India. Brands such as Estée Lauder, Lladró, Louis Vuitton, and Michael Kors line the floors of the mall for you to experience the best of beauty, fashion, and home decor. Culinary destinations such as Fava, Khansama, Shiro, and more make for a great place to dine at.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of AR/Unsplash