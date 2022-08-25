The king of luxury trains in India, Maharajas’ Express returns to tracks

India’s premium luxury train, the Maharajas’ Express is set to be back on track soon. The Indian Railways has started bookings for this luxe train, which offers several packages for travellers that covers the North, Central, Western and Southern regions of India.

India is home to some of the best railway networks, which also include some UNESCO World Heritage sites. These train journeys in India takes one through the length and breadth of the country, covering thousands of kilometres. These journeys also provide some of the most scenic views that you can find in the country – from forest landscapes to stunning waterfalls – and to add to the beauty of it some routes even have vistadome coaches that allow you to make the most of this journey!

This is not all – India has several luxury trains that are fit for kings. One of them is the Maharajas’ Express, often compared to the Western luxe trains such as the Orient Express and more. It offers the best comfort, cabins decorated like palace rooms, delectable cuisine and a lot more. The good news is that the train has resumed bookings for four travel packages, after two years of the pandemic.

Maharajas Express resumes bookings for four routes

The train allows passengers to feel like royalty during their travel, and it has even relaunched its signature journeys that allow travellers to experience the best of India. These seven day-six night packages will cover some stunning destinations such as the Taj Mahal, and picturesque locations in Jaipur and Ranthambore’s forests, among others.

The packages are ‘Indian Panorama,’ ‘The Indian Splendour,’ ‘The Heritage of India’ and the ‘Treasures of India.’ The first three are seven days and six nights, while Treasures of India is a shorter package of four days and three nights. Guest can pick their choice of cabins or suites as well.

All arrangements in the luxury train are made by the Indian Railways, and the cabins feature LCD TVs, DVD players, and internet facilities, along with in-house movies and live television. The cabins as well as public areas in the train have large, panoramic windows that offer the best views enroute, and two fine-dining ‘Mahals’ for all your culinary needs. That is not all – the train has a collection of wines, beers and more, along with the ‘Raja Club’ for the party animals.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @maharajas_express/Instagram