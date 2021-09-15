Chai and monsoon are calling us to India’s gorgeous tea plantation stays

Chai and monsoon have us dreaming of India’s sprawling tea plantations that mark as some of the most stunning sights for a worthy picturesque backdrop. If getting lost in the serene beauty of nature is your cup of tea, then explore these spectacular tea plantation stays in India with your fam now.

What better place to seek a luxury sojourn at a tea plantation in India than the Makaibari Tea Estate, the home to the world’s first tea factory, founded in 1859? The 5-star property by Taj in Darjeeling is spread over 22 acres, surrounded by rolling, sun-kissed tea plantations where the evening tea hits different. Taj Chia Kutir houses 72 deluxe rooms, with the design inspired by the meandering tea terraces and blends with nature. Famed for intimate, social gatherings, it also offers signature therapies and treatments from Jiva, a spa brand deeply rooted in Indian traditions of healing.

Another surreal tea plantation in Darjeeling that is quite the legacy brand in India is Glenburn Tea Estate. Its vintage grace and elegance are what makes it inviting for guests. The retreat lies on a hillock above the banks of the River Rungeet, high in the Himalayas, overlooked by the Kanchenjunga mountain range. You can indulge in multiple activities here like tea experiences, cooking classes, hiking, fishing, massage and beauty treatments, and more. Very proper in its gastronomical delights as well, Glenburn promises to spoil you for choice with options galore.

Located 25kms away from India’s cleanest city, Tezpur, Wild Mahseer is a bio-diverse Ark of 1,00,000+ plants, 90+ species of birds and 72+ species of butterflies. Set on 22 acres of the Addabarie Tea Estate, it is an elusive natural and cultural paradise. This boutique stay, nurtured by local communities, has bungalows, community homestays, and dining areas named after tea. The property mirrors colonial-style decor, transporting you to the early 19th century at every step. You can engage in activities such as birding, rafting, and safaris here.

Windflower Resort & Spa in Vythiri, Wayanad, is one of the best tea plantation stays in India, with some of the best spa treatments that expertise in Ayurvedic and Balinese schools of therapeutic healing. From a Full body Abhyanga massage to a luxurious Shastika Shali Pinda Sweda, this is one place where you rejuvenate via teas and more. The decor and surroundings merge the sensibilities of Kerala, taking you to a space of tranquillity and peace. They also have jacuzzis in the Windflower Villas, overlooking the valley.

Located 19 km from the Bagdogra International Airport, Mayfair Tea Resort claims to be one of India’s first boutique tea resorts. With ample modern amenities such as a spa, swimming pool, tea lounge, gym, and many more, the resort is a wonderland with classic architecture and antique furniture. It is a 154-key resort set amidst thousands of acres of tea gardens, offering accommodations across seven different categories of tastefully furnished rooms and suites. The resort also houses six unique dining and brunching spaces for you to unwind and indulge in delicacies.

It is known as India’s only mud resort and Asia’s largest. Although for a mud resort, Banasura Hill is quite luxurious, counting on its many modern amenities. Here, you can also partake in outdoor activities such as nature trails, history walks, and adventure trekking. For those looking for long staycations, you can opt from their list of stays, including earth rooms, twin villas, log huts, suites, mini-suites. Their BanasurAyur spa also welcomes you to an invigorating experience, which complements the revitalizing beauty of the surrounding mist of the hills.

Serving a panoramic view of the mighty Kanchenjunga, Cherry Resort is set on the slopes of the Temi tea garden in South Sikkim. Their USP lies in promoting eco-tourism and Sikkimese hospitality. From fresh organics that result in nourishing and delicious local cuisine to hand-crafted furnishing, Cherry Resort is a home away from home for those looking for quiet amidst nature and be one with nature. Open throughout the year, catering to different seasons — you can explore Sikkim’s lush and unabated beauty via several adventures and activities.

Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock; All images: Courtesy respective resorts