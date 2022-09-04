As Phuket welcomes tourists from abroad back to Thailand, all eyes are on the picturesque island right now.

The beloved tourist destination combines beautiful landscapes with island charm, and unsurprisingly, boasts countless Instagrammable spots for your social media. If you don’t know where to start, here’s where you can go to capture the best travel memories while you’re there.

7 most Instagrammable spots in Phuket for a picture-perfect vacation

Mai Khao Beach

Whether you’re an aerophile or just like the thrill of tanning so close to landing planes, Mai Khao Beach is the place to be in Phuket. Situated near the western threshold of Phuket International Airport runway, Mai Khao Beach offers stunning photo opportunities against the turquoise colours of the sea. It’s also one of the few places that’ll let you get this close to a landing plane. Wait for the planes to fly right above your head and stick your hands up for a surreal photo opportunity.

Phromthep Cape

You haven’t been to Phuket unless you’ve visited Phromthep Cape. It’s a scenic landmark that promises breathtaking views of the Andaman sea. However, it is advisable that you visit early and find your Instagrammable spot, as it gets busy with tourists especially during sunset.

Old Town Phuket

Old Town Phuket is where you can admire modern art alongside traditional architechture. What’s more, the heritage-rich area is compact enough to easily be explored on foot. There are plenty of food options and cafes, too.

The Big Buddha Phuket

The Big Buddha Phuket is one of the most iconic landmarks in Phuket. It features a 45-metre-tall white marble Buddha statue, as well as an amazing panoramic view of the city. Definitely a meditative environment.

Nui Beach

Nui Beach is a real hidden gem when it comes to the most Instagrammable spots here, as it is one of Phuket’s hidden beaches. Well-maintained, it is a tropical dream destination for many tourists.

James Bond Island

A short boat ride from mainland Phuket will serve you one of the best Instagram photos you’ll ever capture. This famous movie location is where you can reenact the scene from the 1974 James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun. The Ko Ta Pu limestone karst tower that lies near the island is a very unique — and very Instagrammable — land formation.

Black Rock Viewpoint

Another perfect check-in spot that you don’t want to miss. Although it requires 15 minutes of walking through the jungle and slaloming through the branches, this wonderful spot offers one of the most spectacular views of Phuket and the Andaman Sea. A must-visit and must-‘gram.

(Hero and featured image credit: Plug Pattarin/Getty Images)