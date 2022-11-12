These are the most Instagrammable landmarks in India; take note

In addition to living as architectural marvels, the most popular landmarks in India are exemplary symbols of courage, romance, and brilliance of the natives of this country. They’ve been resting unbrokenly tall for innumerable decades and have successfully beheld the present as well as the past of the nation. And, now of course, with the era of Instagram hovering over the millennials’ creativity game, let us show you India’s most popular landmarks through the lens of Instagram.

From the majestic heritage of the Mughal empire to the blend of everyday lifestyle and organic composure, India is always gladly a step ahead to introduce you to her Instagram-worthy elegance. For travellers and migrants who are considering widening their cultural experience while executing the perfect Insta feed simultaneously, this article has been intricately curated for you.

Drop by the most popular landmarks in India through the eyes of Instagram

India highlights hundreds of masterpieces located in distinctive sections of the country. Especially the Insta-savvy travellers who are on the search for different and vibrant backdrops to beautify their grid must count the Taj Mahal, India Gate, along with Hawa Mahal to their bucket list. Here, the team of online remittance service Remitly, who happens to specialise in sending money to India, have sorted out the most popular landmarks in the country, according to Instagram.

Set up in the year 2010, Instagram isn’t just an accessory for millions of bloggers and travellers who use it as a means to document their experiences and share them with as many viewers as possible, but it is equally looked up to by people for trends and recommendations of every kind. By working on the list of India’s most famous and renowned places, Remitly came across millions of hashtags that are used to mark Instagram posts to unveil the most popular landmarks in India as well as its tourist attractions.

Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal is undeniably a rock-solid symbol of India and ticks off all the justifiable reasons to be on your bucket list. Standing firmly strong as one of the most popular landmarks in the whole of India, if not even in the world. It’s not even surprising to interpret that there aren’t really many people who would fail to distinguish its ivory-white pillars and famed dome roofs.

An Islamic mausoleum, the Taj Mahal is planted on the right bank of the Indian city of Agra’s Yamuna river. Commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, it was home to the tomb of his prized wife, Mumtaz Mahal. In 1983, The Taj Mahal was even designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The fascinating structure attracts more than 7 million tourists annually and has effortlessly gathered more than 2 million Instagram hashtags to date!

India Gate, New Delhi

India Gate is one of the constitutional regalias of India, as it is positioned in the heart of the country’s capital, New Delhi. This landmark is a war memorial devoted to 84,000 soldiers of the British Indian Army who took their last breath in several wars dated between 1914-1921.

The historical complex stretches over 30 feet and remarkably, even four-wheelers could travel through it! One can perceive its bright and captivating lighting from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. Did you also know that standing currently, it serves as one of Delhi’s most important tourist attractions? Designated as India’s second most popular landmark on Instagram, India Gate attracts over 4,00,000 posts under relevant hashtags like #indiagate #indiagatedelhi and #indiagateIN.

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

The Hawa Mahal, popularly famed as the ‘Palace of Breeze’, is an eye-catching mansion that was constructed from pink and red sandstone in the city of Jaipur. It was positioned in 1799 by Pratap Singh, the grandson of the city’s founder. He was so taken aback by the Khetri Mahal’s rare structure that he ended up building this monumental and historical palace instead.

Well, here, claustrophobes in particular have to be a bit careful, given the kind of space the palace’s small museum offers to its visitors. The narrow corridors in the museum can at times seem congested as an average of 6,000 people visit Hawa Mahal each day. So, don’t raise your eyebrows the minute you get to know that this unique ‘Palace of Breeze’ comprises over 3,65,000 Instagram posts.

So, something that promises to stay intact eternally, is India’s most popular landmarks and dropping by these breathtaking beauties is a fascinating way to get familiar with the country’s abundant history. Let us further share a detailed list of India’s top 20 most Instagrammed landmarks with you, to give you a wider idea of where each of the landmarks stands in the current platform of Instagram.

Rank Landmark Number of Instagram hashtags

#1 Taj Mahal, Agra 22,56,586

#2 India Gate, New Delhi 4,22,209

#3 Hawa Mahal, Jaipur 3,65,625

#4 City Palace, Jaipur 3,49,427

#5 Gateway of India, Mumbai 3,11,137

#6 Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan 2,78,077

#7 Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand 2,66,715

#8 Jama Masjid, Delhi 2,65,140

#9 Agra Fort, Agra 1,88,191

#10 Kaziranga National Park, Assam 1,41,888

#11 Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur 1,36,538

#12 Lotus Temple, Delhi 1,12, 190

#13 Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi 91,032

#14 Jantar Mantar, Jaipur 71,318

#15 Sri Harmandir Sahib, Punjab 51,935

#16 Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur 50,742

#17 Qutab Minar, Delhi 36,119

#18 Amber Palace, Rajasthan 24,879

#19 Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh 11,794

#20 Nahagahr Fort, Jaipur 1,804

Hero Image Credit: Setu Chhaya/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Mitchell Ng Liang an/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.