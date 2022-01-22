Explore the most stunning routes in India via these road trips this Republic Day

With several stops along the way that make the drive a vacation itself, the approximately three-hour-long drive from Mumbai to Pune is short yet absolutely lovely. January is perhaps the best time to make this drive, for you get to avoid the humid heat and pouring rains. As a detour from the Expressway that connects the two cities, get out at The Kanheri Caves, a complex of 109 caves that were once home to a Buddhist monastery. Trek through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park to get to the historic site and after some exploring, head back to your car. The Pawna Lake, with the Lohagad Fort, Tikona Fort, Tung Fort, and Visapur Fort, is also worth a short detour. You could also decide to drive to Pune via the old highway, especially if you decide to take on this journey on your bike.

Once you’re in Pune, there is no dearth of things to do, restaurants to eat at and bars to hit up – the city may be more demure than Mumbai but it still has a vibrant life of its own.