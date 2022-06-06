Taj Mahal is the third most-viewed tourist place on Google Street View

Launched in 2007, Google Street View is celebrating its 15th candle. To mark the occasion, the tech giant has rolled out 15 amazing Street View collections. One of these lists includes the most-viewed tourist destinations in the world. Taj Mahal has bagged the third spot. Here are the three most-viewed tourist attractions on Google Street View.

Google Street View was the brainchild of Google co-founder Larry Page, who envisioned the possibility of creating a 360-degree map of an entire destination. 15 years later, the tool has over 220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries across the world. Google Street View offers a virtual experience of exploring a destination to its users.

World’s most-viewed tourist places on Google Street View

Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE

First on the list is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The mixed-use skyscraper, which holds several world records, including the tallest building and tallest free-standing structure, towers a whopping 2,717 feet over downtown Dubai. The building spans 162 floors and has an observation deck, also the highest in the world, on the 124th floor. Burj Khalifa, inaugurated in 2010, was conceived by award-winning architect Adrian Smith of Chicago-based firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Undoubtedly one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been ranked second by Google Street View. Weighing a whopping 10-tonne and completed in 1889, the Tower attracts tourists from all parts of the world, with a reported seven million visitors each year. The Eiffel Tower has grown since it was first built in 1889 and dubbed the “300m Tower,” coming in at 1,024 feet, thanks to a large flagpole placed on top flying the French flag.

Taj Mahal, Agra, India

India’s most iconic tourist spot Taj Mahal, located in Agra, is the third-most viewed destination in the world on Google Street View. Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his beloved wife, the Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world. It is often the first place people end up right after they land in India because its praises are spread far and wide across the world. There are very few words that can describe the absolute grandeur and magnanimity that is imbibed in this structure.

Google Street View has also released a list of the 10 most visited countries on its platform. These are as follows.

Indonesia

Indonesia is blessed with tranquil islands, pristine beaches, age-old monuments, rich biodiversity, and cultural heritage. It is also popular for surfing and yoga. Must-visit destinations in Indonesia include Bali, Jakarta, and Ubud.

United States of America

It's a dream of every traveller to visit the United State of America. Home to iconic monuments like the Statue of Liberty and bustling urbanscapes like Time's Square, America offers something for everyone.

Japan

Home to the magnificent Mount Fuji, Japan will leave you in awe with its World Heritage Sites, ski resorts, hot springs, and floral landscapes. Must-visit spots include the historic monuments of ancient Kyoto and Nara, Niseko, Shinkansen, and Himeji Castle to name a few.

Mexico

Home to a large number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Mexico will surprise you with its ancient ruins, colonial cities, nature reserves, cultural festivals, and beach resorts. Popular destinations are Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Tulum, and Mexico City among others.

Brazil

Brazil is the largest country in both South America and Latin America. While most tourists go to the capital Rio de Janeiro, other popular attractions in Brazil include Salvador, Bahia, Santa Catarina, and the Amazon region.

Spain

Art, culture, museums, monuments, beaches, fiestas, and natural wonders make Spain a favourite among travellers. From the palaces and museums of Madrid to the natural beauty of The Pyrenees and Picos de Europa to iconic festivals like La Tomatina, Spain leaves one spoilt for choice with its myriad offerings.

Italy

Italy continues to be one of the world’s most-loved holiday spots. Its capital Rome is home to landmark art and ancient ruins. Popular destinations include Florence, which is known for its Renaissance masterpieces, Venice, famous for its canals and gothic palaces, and Milan, known for its fashion. In some good news, Italy has also lifted all COVID-related restrictions for travellers.

Taiwan

This may come as a surprise to some but Taiwan is also on the list. The little island towards the east of China is famous for its urban delights like the capital Taipei. The country is also known for its hot springs resorts, ancient temples, and mesmerising landscapes.

France

One of the most-visited countries in the world, France is home to medieval cities, alpine villages, and Mediterranean beaches. Its capital Paris is perhaps the most beautiful city in the world. It charms you with its fashion houses, classical art museums like the Louvre, and iconic monuments like the Eiffel Tower.

UK

The island nation in northwestern Europe is made up of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. From the touristy charms of London to the Neolithic Stonehenge to the cultural hot spots like Edinburgh, Brighton, Manchester, and Cardiff, the UK is a sheer delight for the discerning traveller.