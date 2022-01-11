MumbaiWinter: Low temperatures in Mumbai spark a meme fest on social media

Mumbai has a special connection with memes. Social media users just need another excuse to start a meme fest about Mumbai. While last month, memes on Mumbai rains gave us the giggles, this month, it’s the Mumbai winters.

Mumbaikars woke up to an unusual temperature drop on January 10, with areas like Colaba, recording a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, dense fog and cold will continue to impact northwest India, including Mumbai.

Twitterati was quick to share memes on the sudden change in temperature. We dug out the best ones for you. So, get your popcorn bucket and get ready to ROFL.

Today, many Mumbaikars will dress like Delhiites. Intentionally and unironically #mumbaiwinter — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 10, 2022

Mumbaikars as soon as the temperature drops to 13.2° C.#MumbaiWinters pic.twitter.com/htlSAxdk0B — Sudeshna Singh (@suds0812) January 11, 2022

Comes back from Jaipur with the hope Mumbai will be warmer

Le Mumbai – 15° c#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Zres86FKQv — Kashvi (@she_quipped_) January 10, 2022

Should we declare official winter season for 2-3 days in Mumbai now?#mumbaiwinter #mumbai pic.twitter.com/swLQqhpeMk — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 10, 2022

#mumbaiwinter Mumbaikars trying to Convince Pahadi people that Hamare idhar bhi Thand padti hai pic.twitter.com/uVdN9hNkU4 — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 10, 2022

#mumbaiwinter

Mumbaikars after experiencing below 15° temp for first time! pic.twitter.com/REQqProBi9 — Riddhi Speaks (@Riddhi_Speaks) January 10, 2022

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter

Weather to Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/ClHOuaCoL1 — Lit Memes Mumbai (@Litmemesmumbai) January 10, 2022

Every average mumbaikar taking bath today #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/9NyXeNxfuk — Shravani rangnekar (@Shravanirangne1) January 10, 2022

Mumbaikars after experiencing below 15° temp for first time #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/uCef0bcJPD — (@rits_upadhyay) January 10, 2022

It seems .. #Mumbai Borivali station will be like this by tomorrow. #mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Gw8uQPgddT — Harshit Baxi (@harshit_baxi) January 10, 2022

Jokes aside, we hope you and your loved ones are doing fine. Please take good care of yourselves.

