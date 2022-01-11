Home > Travel > Destinations > #MumbaiWinter: Low temperatures in Mumbai spark a meme fest on social media
#MumbaiWinter: Low temperatures in Mumbai spark a meme fest on social media
Travel
11 Jan 2022 05:13 PM

Karan Kaushik
Travel
Mumbai has a special connection with memes. Social media users just need another excuse to start a meme fest about Mumbai. While last month, memes on Mumbai rains gave us the giggles, this month, it’s the Mumbai winters.

Mumbaikars woke up to an unusual temperature drop on January 10, with areas like Colaba, recording a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, dense fog and cold will continue to impact northwest India, including Mumbai.

Twitterati was quick to share memes on the sudden change in temperature. We dug out the best ones for you. So, get your popcorn bucket and get ready to ROFL.

Jokes aside, we hope you and your loved ones are doing fine. Please take good care of yourselves.

Feature and hero image: Courtesy Himanshu Sharda

Trending memes viral Mumbai Mumbai winter Mumbai memes
Karan Kaushik
Mumbai
Thank you for your subscription.