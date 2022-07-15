Take these heritage walks in India for an enriching experience

If you are a history and architecture buff with an undying love for old-world charm and delicious street food, these heritage walks in India must be on your radar.

Heritage walks in India you must embark on

Walkitecture

Started by architect Nikhil Mahashur, Walkitecture conducts walking tours through some of Mumbai’s finest architectural treasures. Listen to captivating stories and take strolls through a few of the most iconic structures in South Bombay. Who can join these walks? Anyone who shares Mahashur’s love for Mumbai and every little nook, cranny, gully, and alley that cradles its rather diverse culture. Their most popular walks include the Art Deco Walk at Marine Drive and Art Deco & Gothic Architecture Of The Fort Precinct.

Email: walkitecture@gmail.com

Mobile: +91 – 9820318042

Make It Happen

Make It Happen conducts some of the best heritage walks in India. Their heritage walks in Goa, Diu, and Coonoor will leave you amazed. Their best heritage walks in Goa include Fontainhas Heritage Walk, Old Goa Heritage Walk, and Chronicles and Echos of Divar Island. In Diu, their best walks are Diu Fort Heritage Walk, Diu Heritage Walk, Firangiwada Heritage Walk, and Haveli Quarters Heritage Walk. Their Olaulim Village Saunter takes you through serene villages and oldest churches of Goa.

Contact: +91 – 7862844969

Gangajamuni

Run by art historian, educator, and archivist Shagufta Siddhi, Gangajamuni Foundation conducts heritage walks in Varanasi and Delhi. Their aim is to build cross-cultural linkages, document cultural traditions, and curate immersive experiences for history lovers. The foundation is also involved in documenting festivals, and the lives of artisans and craftspersons. Their tours are small and tailor-made to suit urban travellers. The heritage walks conducted by Siddhi are all about co-learning and interacting with the unique geo-sacred space of Varanasi.

Email: windowstoindia@gmail.com

Contact: +91 – 9818010981

Virasat Experiences

Some of the best heritage walks in Rajasthan are offered by Virasat Experience. Popular walks include Amber Heritage Trail – Beyond The Fort, Jaipur Food Walk, Temples and Havelis Walking Tour, The Art and Antiquities of Old Jaipur, Udaipur Heritage Walk, Step Wells and Temples of Jodhpur, Bustling Bazaar of Old Jodhpur, and Jaipur Shopping Tour. Their team of experienced, professional and knowledgeable explorers uncovers the secrets of Rajasthan beyond the customary sightseeing and popular tourist attractions. They also organise private dinners with local host families, rural village excursions, and special interest workshops.

Website: https://virasatexperiences.com/

Contact: +91 – 9667200797

The HistoriCul

Experience cultural and culinary historic trails of the old city of Ahmedabad every weekend with The HistoriCul by Parvez Malik. Their main heritage walk is called Aarambh 1403. The heritage walk introduces you to the lesser-known sites and monuments in the old city. Experience the foundation trail of Ahmedabad during this enriching walk, which starts from the iconic Sidi Sayeed Mosque. Another amazing walk by them is about Ahmedabad’s firsts. From the city’s first club to its first bird feeder, the walk is filled with lovely surprises at every step.

Contact: +91 – 09712976611

Calcutta Walks

A local setup that boasts itself as ‘the only walking tour and special interest tour operator of the city that is active throughout the year. Calcutta Walks takes you around the City of Joy in more ways than one. Think a heritage tour led by a bunch of Royal Enfield riders, a sunset river cruise through River Hooghly, a bicycle tour through its old quarters at the break of dawn, and more. Some of their most-loved walks include In the footsteps of the Raj / White Town Walk, The Star Still Shines / Black Town Walk, Bringing the Goddess To Earth, and Cabin Food Walk.

Website: https://calcuttawalks.com/

Contact: +91- 98301 84030

Story Trails

Located in Chennai, Storytrails conducts heritage walks mostly in South India. Their walking trails cover a wide range of themes: history, culture, jewellery, dances, and food. Their popular walks include Spice Trail in Madurai, Potter’s Trail in Madurai, Steeple Chase in Chennai, Kingdom of Gods Trail in Trivandrum. Storytrails is recognised as best-in-class by the very best in the travel community. Their Fresh Connections Trail in Puducherry promises a deep dive into Puducherry’s history. Another equally enthralling walk by Storytrails is the one it conducts through Chennai. It is based on Indian jewellery and its artisans.

Website: https://storytrails-walks.in/

Contact: +91 – 9940040215

