Go on a date with nature at these national parks in Goa

If you want to explore Goa beyond its beaches, churches and nightlife, these national parks in Goa will surely have your heart. Filled with wildlife, waterfalls, mountains and lush greenery, these will bring you peace and adventure, all at the same time!

Goa is a stunning state, complete with beautiful beaches, shacks to eat and drink at, hidden coves, waterfalls, hills and so much more. The state, with its varied topography, is also home to a plethora of flora and fauna, and its tropical weather invites one and all – especially in the Indian winter months.

If you’re visiting the state for more than its nightlife and beaches, Goa has a lot of eco-tourism options to offer. And now, with the government putting special emphasis on boosting environmental tourism, the options are far and wide – from spice plantations to bird parks, waterfalls, and more. So, if you’re a nature lover, be sure to check out these national parks in Goa that will introduce you to some stunning wildlife, plants and more.

National Parks in Goa you must visit

Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and Mollem National Park

The biggest national parks in Goa include the Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary, located in Sanguem. The sanctuary also includes the stunning Dudhsagar Falls, stunning views of the Western Ghats, and temples from the Kadamba Dynasty.

The Mollem National Park is located within this sanctuary, and the entire region is a great spot to look for some wildlife, flora and fauna. Spend your time watching creatures such as the Dhangar nomadic buffalo, leopards, panthers, Bengal tigers, bonnet macaque and more. You can also visit the Devil’s Canyon View Point, a scenic spot to witness the plethora of wildlife in the region.

Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary

The smallest wildlife sanctuary in Goa, Bondla is a great place to visit with kids and is popular among families and eco-tourists. Located in the Ponda Taluka, the sanctuary is barely eight square kilometres, making it a great destination for a day trip. The place also has a zoo, deer safari park, botanical gardens, and a lot more to keep guests entertained!

The national park in Goa is home to several wildlife species such as the Sambhar deer, panther, jungle cat, toddy cat, porcupines, wild boar, scaly anteaters, and the Malabar giant squirrel, to name a few. The place is also great for birdwatchers, who can come witness ruby-throated yellow bulbuls, common grey hornbill, and golden-backed woodpeckers.

Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary

Another beautiful national park in Goa is the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, also located in the Sanguem Taluka. The place covers a huge area of over 200 square kilometres, and is touted to be among the most significant wildlife sanctuaries in India.

The place is not only home to a diversity of flora and fauna but is also a nature conservation hub. It has some stunning mountains, thanks to the Western Ghats and gracefully descending waterfalls, that serve as major attractions here. The sanctuary is also home to forested mountains, adventures such as hiking and trekking, and lots of flora and fauna for visitors to witness.

Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary

Located near Canacona, the sanctuary is a paradise for adventure enthusiasts. With eight nature trails covering short and long distances, the place makes for some beautiful treks with your gange – either on your own or with groups that organise such walks. What’s more, you can ask the forest department for cots and mosquito nets in case you plan on spending the night here, looking at the starry sky.

In terms of flora and fauna, you’ll get to see some beautiful Malabar Trogon, Velvet-fronted Nuthatch, Golden-back Gliding snake, White-bellied woodpecker, and the flying lizard.

Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary is named after the prominent ornithologist, who was known for his love of rare birds. The sanctuary, located on the Churao island, was set up in 1988 alongside the Mandovi river. The place is home to stunning species of migratory avians such as kingfishers, hoopoes, sandpipers, curlews, drongos, kites, mynas and a lot more.

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary

Another one of the national parks in Goa you must visit, especially if you love being in nature, is the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. Relatively new, the place houses a variety of creatures – from panthers to Bengal tigers, Indian venomous snakes and more. The place is also a nature conservation hub, focussing on protecting and restoring the wildlife and flora of the region.

The place also houses some rare bird species and beautiful green trees such as the Ashoka.

