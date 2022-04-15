Odisha gets a taste of movie magic with its first PVR Cinemas multiplex in Rourkela

PVR Cinemas, the largest film exhibition company in India, has debuted a state-of-the-art, 6-screen multiplex in Rourkela, Odisha. Located in Forum Galleria Mall, the property offers moviegoers luxurious recliners and an array of gourmet delicacies, amongst other modern conveniences.

A household name when it comes to movie-watching, PVR Cinemas currently offers film enthusiasts over 854 screens across 173 properties across India and Sri Lanka. They’ve now added Odisha to the lineup, with a swanky multiplex in Rourkela.

Locals can enjoy the latest blockbuster through an immersive, comfortable cinematic experience courtesy best-in-class theatrical provisions and personalised hospitality services. This project is also the film exhibition company’s next step toward expanding its wings in East India, where it has over 51 screens across five states.

PVR Cinemas’ new multiplex in Odisha can seat up to 987 people

The new property, located in the heart of Rourkela, boasts comfortable, imported recliners in the last row with leatherette upholstery, a USB charger, and a swivel table for comfortable dining. The six-screen theatre is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as 2K RBG and laser projectors, which ensures ultra-high resolution and bright images.

There are also next-generation 3D screens for the latest 3D releases and Dolby 7.1 for a surround-sound experience that could elicit goosebumps. Ajai Bijli, the Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Limited stated that the company endeavours to craft new experiences for movie lovers in the country while stating, “We are consciously foraying into the rapidly expanding sub-urban markets to address the growing demands for the big-screen experience. With a strong film lineup and a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs, we are ready to welcome audiences to our safe and secure cinemas for an unmatched movie-viewing experience’’

The design of the space itself is modern and sophisticated, with a vast foyer that houses trapezoidal-shaped chandeliers. Over 987 people can engage in movie watching at the same time while savouring a host of gourmet delicacies from the comfort of their recliners. The multiplex’s location, meanwhile, ensures ease of access.

Reflecting on these provisions, Pramod Arora, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, PVR Limited stated, “We are looking forward to delighting our customers with the choicest of F&B offering alongside the best of Hollywood, Bollywood and regional cinema and do hope to become their preferred option for out of home entertainment. Welcome aboard to a world of comfort, luxury, convenience and happy memories.”

With this launch, PVR strengthens its growth momentum in FY 2022-23 with 854 screens at 173 properties in 74 cities (India and Sri Lanka). Ajai Bijli adds to this by saying, “We are extremely delighted to introduce PVR Cinemas in the state of Odisha, which reiterates our commitment to strengthen our presence beyond metro cities.”

Pramod Arora further adds, “India is fast evolving as the hospitality capital of the world and we at PVR are trying to reinvent and redefine the cinema experience for our patrons so as to provide them with a memorable one each time every time they visit us. Setting our foot in East India with this cinema in Forum Galleria Mall, Rourkela, we are looking forward to expand our footprint in Odisha with more cinemas coming up in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in the near future.”

For further information, visit the official website here.

Representative feature and hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock