Parasailing destinations in India every adrenaline junkie must visit

These parasailing destinations in India have an aerial adventure in store for you. The best part? You don’t have to be strapped to a professional to enjoy this sport. We round up a list of places you should head to for an exhilarating escapade with a side of stunning views.

A close cousin to paragliding with its own unique identity, parasailing involves being strapped to a parachute that is tethered to a specialised speedboat with a winch, car, or truck. With speed, the parachute unfurls and is propelled up into the air. While the more popular modes of this recreational sport are conducted on lakes and beaches, land parasailing requires large, open spaces and can be just as thrilling.

A few operators offer tandem parasailing for those who’d like to experience that rush of excitement with a friend. That said, most stick to solo escapades. And if you’re game, here’s where you should head to on your next vacation.

These are the best parasailing destinations in India

Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ? Pravin Gaikwad Photography ? (@pravin_gaikwad_photography)

Besides being the country’s preferred destination for a laidback tropical vacation, Goa offers a host of shopping markets and historical monuments to explore. And if there’s a water sport on your bucket list, Goa is the place that will make it happen. Scuba diving, kayaking, river rafting, snorkelling, this vibrant spot has it all. Naturally, the opportunities to go parasailing, particularly beach parasailing, are quite popular with tourists.

The best spots for parasailing here include Calangute beach, Anjuna beach, Baga beach, Vagator beach, Candolim beach, Dona Paula beach, and Sinquerim beach. The most affordable spot is believed to be Majorda beach, with prices as low as INR 500 per flight. Don’t forget to look for Fort Aguada if you’re flying above Calangute or Candolim beach.

Best time to visit: November-February

Maharashtra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ek Awara Musaafir (@ek_awaara_musaafir)

Thrillseekers often engage in trekking, rock climbing, river rafting, rappelling, cycling, and hot air ballooning in Maharashtra. The state is known for its weekend destinations like Lonavala, Amboli, and Mahabaleshwar. It’s also situated right next to the stunning Arabian Sea, which gives it a long shoreline and a host of beaches. Lakes like Kyona, Ramkund, Mulshi, and Ambazari are also popular.

The abundance of water bodies makes parasailing a possibility at places like Murud beach, Tarkarli beach, Devbagh beach, Pawna lake, Khadakwasla lake, and Panshet Lake. Kashid beach has several parasailing operators as well. For breathtaking views, schedule your flight during sunset.

Best time to visit: October-March

Kerala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiffin Joachim Gomez (@jiffingomez)

Like Goa, Kerala has a host of beaches offering water sports like snorkelling, scuba diving, surfing, water skiing, and more. The backwaters are perfect for canoeing, bamboo rafting, and kayaking. A trip down God’s own country is incomplete without giving at least one of these water sports a go.

Tapping into this immense potential, the tourism minister of the state launched its first official parasailing project early last year at Hawa Beach, Kovalam, offering stunning views of the waves of the Arabian sea crashing into the coastline. Other places you could head to for the sport include Ashtamudi lake, Payyambalam beach and Alappuzha beach.

Best time to visit: December-February

Karnataka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Daga (@rishabhdaga_01)

The state is an adventure sports hub, with rock climbing opportunities in Hampi, angling spots in Coorg, and trekking in Chikmagalur. Watersports in the region include coracle rides, kayaking, scuba diving, surfing, banana rides, flyboarding, and snorkelling. Parasailing is quite popular here as well.

Malpe beach in Udupi has plenty of parasailing opportunities, offering panoramic views of the coastline and the region’s lush topography. Murudeshwara beach in Murudeshwar and Tannirbhavi beach in Mangalore are popular options as well. Those living in Bengaluru can experience tandem and solo parasailing at Jakkur aerodrome, which promises beautiful views of the Jakkur lake.

Best time to visit: October-April

Rajasthan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishvajitsinh Rana (@vishvajitsinh_rana)

The Land of Kings draws tourists every year with its ancient palaces and historical forts. There are a ton of adventure sports to enjoy — camping in Ranthambore, hot air balloon rides in Pushkar, paragliding in Jaipur, and ziplining in Jodhpur. Water sports might not be the first thing to pop up in association with Rajasthan and might be limited to boating.

Parasailing activities here are land-based, with a popular one being in the rolling dunes of Jaisalmer. The stunning bird’s eye view of the Thar is unmatched, and the parachute is tethered to a car or jeep for the activity. Other spots in the region for this aerial activity include Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner.

Best time to visit: September-February

West Bengal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best of Bengal. Ad-free. (@onlyinbengal)

Known for colonial-era monuments, delicious local cuisines, diverse wildlife, and vibrant arts and crafts culture, West Bengal is a must-visit spot in India. It offers trekking spots in Darjeeling, snorkelling at Tajpur beach, Yachting in Haldia. And when it comes to parasailing, there are serene beaches in the region with potential.

The most popular on the list for this sport is Digha beach, a popular seven-kilometre long spot that families often visit over the weekend. Mandarmani sea beach also has a few parasailing opportunities.

Best time to visit: October-February

Tamil Nadu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hindu (@the_hindu)

Heritage spots and stunning, scenic temples draw tourists to Tamil Nadu every year. Trekking, sports racing, mountaineering, go-karting, and off-roading are the recommended activities for thrillseekers. Water sports at some of its quiet, serene beaches include surfing and boating.

Most recently, parasailing has joined this lineup, particularly Marina beach in Chennai. Other popular destinations include Harbour beach and Manapad beach.

Best time to visit: November-March