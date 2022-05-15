Camp at these picturesque spots around Bengaluru this summer

Whether it’s to get away from the hustle of city life or indulge your Man-vs-Wild fantasies — if you’ve got a tent to pitch, there are several camping spots in Bengaluru to choose from. We round up a few that are great for the soul and the ‘gram.

Crisp breeze, starry skies, and the promise of time away from the noise and pollution of city life — camping is the perfect way to spend your weekend if you live in the IT hub of India. In fact, the city is just a stone’s throw away from picturesque fields and hills where you could spend a night (or two). If you’d like to get closer to nature this summer, get your travel playlist going and drive to these camping spots around Bengaluru.

Channel your inner adventurer at these camping spots around Bengaluru

Hassan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALINA JEBBY (@alinajebby)

Often seen as an alternative to Ooty, Hassan has numerous hiking trails, stunning waterfalls, and pristine streams to explore. It’s also frequented by off-roaders. One of its most popular destinations is a mysterious abandoned church, called Shettihalli Rosary, which was built in the 1860s and floats during the monsoon after being submerged by the rainwater.

Summers are the perfect time to camp by the spot, click a ton of pictures for your feed, and watch the stars shimmer in the night sky. Besides this, there’s several fields in the Western Ghats that you can pitch a tent at. Don’t forget to grab a cup of local coffee and look for orchids while here. A few popular camping resorts here include Farmer’s Son Resort and Adventures and CampKarle.

Distance from Bengaluru: 201 kilometres

Kunti Betta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage_wheels (@mysore_travel_diaries)

A popular hill range in Karnataka, Kunti Betta is a must-visit for the most breathtaking sights you’ve ever seen. A lot of organised treks here take you right to the top of the hill with a stopover at a nearby temple, and the journey is picturesque and easy to cover.

A stunning lake, steep rocks, a stone pillar, verdant green cover, and refreshing breeze will keep you company as you camp at this spot. You could choose to head here on a night trek and then pitch your tent as well. The starry skies won’t disappoint you. In addition to this, don’t miss the sunrise while you’re here.

Distance from Bengaluru: 162 kilometres

Manchanabele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Kumar (@rohitkumar24)

A short drive away from the city, Manchinbele is a reservoir created by an eponymous dam that irrigates the nearby town of Magadi. The topography is verdant and lush, with an air of serenity that’s markedly different from the hullabaloo of the city. Naturally, this is an ideal spot for camping. If you sign up with a camping resort or company, such as Camp ExtremeZone, you could also indulge in kayaking, rafting, tightrope walking, and other adventurous activities here.

Distance from Bengaluru: 40 kilometres

Savandurga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anto Nithin 13 (@antonithin13)

Perhaps one of the most popular camping spots around the city, this spot is known to be one of the largest monolithic hills in all of Asia and is a part of the Deccan plateau. Trekking to this spot is common, especially at night and takes a little over an hour to complete. Gentle breeze, stunning views, and large peninsular granites and laterites will keep you company once you’re here. Not to mention, the starry skies on a clear day will take your breath away. Since there’s plenty of wildlife around to make camping solo dangerous, it is recommended that you sign up with a company like Camp Vagabond or Camp Monk to experience camping here.

Distance from Bengaluru: 55 kilometres

Kanakapura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn (@glen_somanna)

South Bengaluru’s best kept secret, Kanakapura houses the HosaDoddi Lake and Arkavathi river. Rolling hills meet verdant green cover in this region, and the most popular spot to trek and camp is Anthargange. Explore caves, take in the sight of rocky mountains, and be blown away by the views of the lush forest while you’re here. Most camping tours, like that of Nature Adventure Camp, involve pitching a tent at the peak for the night while also setting off on a guided night exploration of the caves, courtesy of local sherpas. Don’t miss the sunrise if you’ve spent the night here.

Distance from Bengaluru: 68 kilometres

Doddamakali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rōmal Lāisram (@magizhvan)

An idyllic spot to spend weekends in, Doddamakali is a popular getaway destination from Bengaluru. The spot is known to host a range of birds, including fish eagles and kingfishers, making it ideal for birding. In addition to this, the region is also home to leopards, elephants, jackals and other wildlife. There are several camping spots around the camp, and it is recommended that you sign up with an agency like Dodamakali Nature Camp and Avathi to make the most of your time here.

Distance from Bengaluru: 114 kilometres

Coorg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAD=NATURE ADVENTURE DISCOVER (@wanderlust_kerala)

Perhaps the most popular destination to head to over the weekend, Coorg’s verdant coffee and tea plantations as well as stunning waterfalls have given it the title “Scotland of South India.” And while there are a host of resorts in the region to choose from, there’s no denying that the experience of pitching a tent here is unmatched. You could take long walks, be greeted by the waft of delicious coffee beans, and look at the starry night skies while here. If you’d like to sign up for a camping expedition rather than pitch your own tent, you could sign up with Coorg Camping or River Rock Camping.

Distance from Bengaluru: 243 kilometres

Chikmagalur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Times of Karnataka (@timesofkarnataka)

Another popular hilly destination known for its coffee plantations and lush forests, Chikmagalur offers campers the access to the most stunning views and fun, adventurous activities. Trek through the vegetation, take long walks in coffee estates, spend hours watching birds, and count the stars in the night sky while you’re camping here. If you’d like your activities and camping requirements sorted, try Camp Alpha, Camp Monk, or Stone Hill Forest Camping. You could also look for camping opportunities within coffee estates.

Distance from Bengaluru: 240 kilometres