These are the 9 best places in Delhi for street photography

From playing host to the serene environs of Yamuna Ghat to featuring the colourful walls of Lodhi Art District, the capital of India serves as the ideal canvas for lensmen to paint their stories. We take a look at the best street photography spots in Delhi.

Delhi is home to a kaleidoscope of stunning monuments, bustling markets, and vibrant streets, which are thronged by millions of people every day. Naturally, the city is a street photographer’s delight, offering the perfect backdrop for intriguing shots. That said, if you’ve walked around the capital with your photography gear and enthusiasm only to return with uninspired captures, the location might be to blame. We’ve rounded up a list of the best spots in Delhi to test out your street photography skills.

Best street photography spots in Delhi

Lodhi Art District

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Graffiti & Wall Art (@greatwallsofindia)

India’s first open-air public art district is a colourful destination with murals and graffiti by over 50 Indian and international artists. Combine that with the iconic architecture of Delhi’s last housing estate built by the British, and you’ve got a must-visit destination. Several locals and tourists alike visit this part of town, allowing photographers to capture fashion bloggers looking for their next viral post and passers-by being enraptured by the colours and abstract shapes, amongst other things. If you’re lucky, you could even spot a street artist creating their next mural.

Hauz Khas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piyush|| MumBai🇮🇳 (@shoot_._it_yaar)

This spot in the city is an eclectic mix of regal forts, swanky boutiques, and hipster markets. Your pictures could look wildly different, depending on which part of the area you decide to point your 50mm prime lens. You’ll find tourists, students, local vendors, and fellow photographers here, amongst others, and the nights here are the best to capture neon signs and glittering bars while playing with light painting. The Hauz Khas Fort is also a picturesque destination to explore. Not to mention, the weekends are packed, most often with young people, giving you the opportunity to capture a multitude of emotions and vibes.

Chandni Chowk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarohan Tiwari (@aarohantiwari)

This iconic spot in Old Delhi has packed alleys with an old-world charm and perfectly encapsulates the myriad of sounds, aromas, and sights that India is known for. The market offers everything from spices to clothing while being close to temples and the Red Fort. The architecture is reminiscent of a bygone era and it’s easy to get lost in the sea of people who frequent the spot. These factors combined make Chandni Chowk ideal for capturing a variety of stories.

Connaught Place

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILLIWALE™ ❤️ (@dilliwale_)



This spot is bustling with cafes, chain stores, hotels, bars, and more. The horseshoe-shaped market offers everything from practical woollen coats to luxurious, exquisite jewellery and the modern energy of the place is unmistakable. Connaught Place is also home to a verdant green Central Park that is often frequented by locals out on dates or picnics. Depending on the mood, weather, and day of the week, you could switch between these two distinctive destinations within Connaught Place and add a bit of urban flavour to your portfolio of street photography.

Manju Ka Tila

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ख्याति 🍁 (@khyatigehwal)

This colony in Delhi is known for its vibrant Tibetan culture. Winding alleys here are often singing with the fragrance of delicious and authentic Tibetan food. They’re also adorned with vibrant, colourful flags and the serene melody of prayer bells. There are plenty of spots to shop for bags, footwear, clothes, jewellery, souvenirs, and more. Naturally, the crowds here rarely ever thin out. Capture monks going about their day, students bargaining for the best deal on a pair of jeans, or smoke wafting from kitchens of restaurants serving dumplings and thukpa. There’s unmistakably vivid energy to this part of Delhi that any street photographer would enjoy condensing into a series of pictures.

Hazrat Nizamuddin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanveer Shaikh (@tanveershaikhfilms786)

The hustle of everyday life meets pockets of serenity at this spiritual destination. The neighbourhood surrounding the popular Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia mausoleum is brimming with places to shop and eat and is often packed with a diverse bunch of people. Take a quick detour at strategic spots, and you’ll arrive at a few oases of laughter and joy, distinct from the chaos of the main roads. Once there, you could capture children playing cricket, fellow photographers capturing old-world architecture, or locals beating the heat with a quick dip in the Nizamuddin Baoli. This is also one of the best spots to capture hope, devotion, and spirituality. Don’t miss out on other unique monuments around the neighbourhood, and pop by for vibrant Sufi nights. Your camera roll after a day spent here will not disappoint.

Yamuna Ghat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navin Kumar (Vatsa) (@navinvatsa)

If you’d like to switch your subject up from the usually busy streets, this is the spot to head to. Between the meditating religious scholars, migratory seagulls looking for their next meal, and the gentle burble of the river, there are a lot of moods and hues to condense into each frame. Don’t miss out on the old-world homes, tourists and couples on boats, friendly dogs with wagging tails, and occasional ceremonies while here since they make for the intriguing subject matter.

Azadpur Mandi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasser Alaa Mobarak (@yasseralaamobarak)

If you enjoy capturing the frenzy of daily life, this spot will give you plenty to work with. The Azadpur Sabzi Mandi has all the aspects of a typical vegetable market, complete with loud declarations on the price of potatoes and a blur of people rushing to get their morning groceries sorted. Small farmers who have their hard work on display, large trucks with produce, and glistening vegetables are a regular feature here. This is one of the best spots for street photography in Delhi. Get here early in the morning to get a headstart on all the action.

New Delhi Station

This is believed to be the fourth busiest railway station in India and is the perfect place to capture the mode of transportation that continues to be essential for millions in the country. The flurry of suitcases, scuttle of different footwear against concrete, and smoke wafting from food stalls selling tea and snacks make for stunning images. This spot is also right next door to the Sardar Bazar, a large market selling household necessities that are often packed with people.

Featured and hero image: Dewang Gupta/Unsplash