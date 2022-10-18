November is around the corner, and the air has a festive feel to it. With Gurupurab falling on November 8 and the weather perfect to explore the last of hill stations and the deserts, it is definitely the month for travellers! So, here are the places you must visit in November in India, and make the most of the early winters.

Best places to visit in November in India

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi is a destination that has been a captivating sight for history lovers, with its stone temples and beautiful architecture. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is a place that attracts tourists from far and wide, and is also a great place for those looking to unwind and relax.

Things to explore: Temples

What to eat: Idly, Vada, Sambhar

How to reach: The nearest international airport is Bengaluru, while the nearest airport is Bellary. The closest train station to the destination is Hospet, while the destination is also reachable by road

Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, Rajasthan

November is the time you can start visiting Jodhpur and Jaisalmer to make the best use of the warm sun and cool, breezy nights. Explore the Jaisalmer Fort and Mehrangarh Fort, visit the many markets and spend a night in the desert, to have the experience of a lifetime.

Things to explore: Forts, markets, desert safaris

What to eat: Local Rajasthani food such as Dal Bati Churma, Kair Sangri, and a lot more

How to reach: The destinations are well-connected with trains, flights and even via road

Coorg, Karnataka

Among the most beautiful places to visit in November in India is Coorg. The destination, with its beautiful waterfalls, expansive views, a cool breeze and just the right amount of greenery to help you unwind and relax, before you head into the busy festive season.

Things to explore: Waterfalls, temples, plantations

What to eat: Definitely sample the Kodava cuisine and local coffee

How to reach: Bengaluru is the closest best-connected airport, while the nearest airport is Mangalore. You can hit the road from these destinations to reach Coorg

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

Among the best places to visit in November in India (and one of our favourites) is Rann of Kutch. White Rann, as it is also called, hosts the Rann Utsav here from November to February. The festival is an amalgamation of white sand tours, cultural events, food, dance and a lot more, which is sure to make your trip worthwhile!

Things to explore: White Rann, night safari, Bhujodi and nearby markets for shopping

What to eat: Gujarati staples such as fafda-jalebi

How to reach: Board a bus or hire a taxi from Bhuj

Varkala, Karnataka

Another beautiful destination you can visit in November is Varkala. The beach destination is perfect for a workcation, and Varkala is also a great place for you to visit to unwind at before the madness of the holiday season begins.

Things to explore: Beaches

What to eat: South Indian local cuisine, seafood

How to reach: The nearest airport is Thiruvananthapuram, and you can also reach by train via the same destination. Hit the road from there to reach the calm, quiet destination.

Pushkar, Rajasthan

November is a great time to visit Pushkar. The place hosts the Pushkar Fair, which attracts lakhs of tourists, and is also among the main reasons for travel here. When here, be sure to visit the Brahma temple and the many ghats.

Things to explore: Pushkar Fair, markets, Brahma Temple

What to eat: Try the rose-flavoured products and take back home gulkand and rosewater

How to reach: The place is about half an hour by road from Ajmer

Bharatpur, Rajasthan

If you love birdwatching, this is the place for you! Among the best places to visit in November in India, Bharatpur houses the Keoladeo Sanctuary which welcomes migratory birds such as the Siberian Crane in November.

Things to explore: Bird sanctuary

What to eat: Local snacks

How to reach: Reach here by road from Delhi or Agra

Bodhgaya, Bihar

Among the most sacred Buddhist sites in the world, Bodhgaya is a great place to visit in November. The destination, home to the Mahabodhi Tree and other sacred UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is a must-visit for those looking for a spiritual sojourn.

Things to explore: The temples, Mahabodhi Tree

What to eat: Local cuisine

How to reach: Gaya is home to both an airport and a railway station. You can also reach via road

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Another spiritual destination, Ujjain hosts the Kumbh Mela, too. The place is dotted with temples, which are known for their architecture.

Things to explore: Temples, water bodies

What to eat: Local street food

How to reach: The nearest airport is Indore, while the destination is also reachable via rail and road

Amritsar, Punjab (Gurupurab)

Amritsar is home to the beautiful Golden Temple, which celebrates Gurupurab with huge festivities. From langar to kirtans and more, the celebrations last all day and are definitely soothing to the soul. Apart from that, Amritsar is a great destination to visit in November, with ambient weather, warming sun and just the most amazing vibe around.

Things to explore: Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, Museums, Wagah Border

What to eat: Punjabi cuisine such as parathas, Amristasi Kulchas and more

How to reach: Amritsar is well-connected via rail, road and air

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Among the oldest Hindu sites, Varanasi hosts the Ganga Mahotsav in November, making it among the best places to visit in the month in India. From its ghats to the temples, Varanasi is definitely a spiritual destination, but it is also a great place for lovers of culture and architecture.

Things to explore: Temples, ghats

What to eat: Street food

How to reach: Varanasi is well-connected via roads, rail and air (the airport is close to the city)

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Cups of hot chai, the onset of winter and amazing snow sports are what await you in Manali. Whether you want to visit with friends or go alone, Manali is a place for all to unwind, relax and soak in the mountains.

Things to explore: Solang Valley, Rohtang Pass

What to eat: Being a tourist destination, almost everything is available here

How to reach: Board an overnight bus from Delhi for a fun journey

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Among the most popular honeymoon destinations amid the pandemic, Gulmarg is covered in a beautiful blanket of snow all through the winter. However, if you want to avoid the bitter cold of December and January, we’ll suggest visiting in November – the place is still cold and snowy, but will be comfortable enough for you to travel to.

Things to explore: Snow, Igloo restaurant, Kashmir

What to eat: Local Kashmiri cuisine, kahwa

How to reach: Reach Srinigar via air, road or rail, and from here, hop on a bus or taxi to take you to the destination

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Orchha is a rather unexplored destination. The place, which rests on the banks of river Betwa, is home to stunning palaces which are known for their chhatris, mural painting and old-world charm.

Things to explore: Raja Mahal, Orchha Fort

What to eat: Local cuisine

How to reach: The nearest airport is in Gwalior, while the nearest railway station is Jhansi. You can hop on a taxi or a bus from either destination to reach

Almora and Binsar, Uttarakhand

Almora and Binsar are great destinations to visit in November in India. The destinations are chilly, thanks to the onset of winter, and the quiet hills make for a great place to explore and unwind in nature.

Things to explore: Temples, sanctuary

What to eat: Balmithai

How to reach: Board a train to Kathgodham, and hire a cab or bus from there

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna is a great alternative in case you want to visit the beaches but want to stay away from the bustle of Goa. The beach town, a great place to visit in November in India, is also a great place to work from while you sip on beers and indulge in delicious food.

Things to explore: Beaches

What to eat: Beer, local seafood

How to reach: The nearest airport is Goa, while the nearest railway station is Ankola. You can also reach here via road

Gir, Gujarat

November is the best time to experience the plethora of wildlife in India, and one of the bucket list places to do so is Gir. The only sanctuary in India that is home to the Asiatic Lion, Gir is definitely a must-visit!

Things to explore: Sasan Gir Wildlife Sanctuary

What to eat: Local Gujarati cuisine

How to reach: Nearest airport is Keshod, nearest train station near Junagadh. The destination is also accessible via road

Udaipur, Rajasthan

November to February is the optimal time to visit Udaipur, the City of Lakes, in Rajasthan. The destination, with a vibrant, colourful culture, is a traveller’s delight with its many ghats, palaces, forts and so much more. Oh, and it makes for a great place for a destination wedding!

Things to explore: City Palace, Bagore Ki Haveli, Ghats and a lot more

What to eat: Dal Baati Churma, kachoris and other local delights

How to reach: Udaipur is well-connected via air, train and roads

Wayanad, Kerala

A hub for nature lovers, Wayanad boasts of ambient weather throughout the year, making it a great place to visit in November in India. Explore the many untouched woods, spice plantations and more, as you walk through the misty lanes and streets. Sit down for a cup of coffee or elaichi chai, as you read a book or simply soak in your surroundings.

Things to explore: Plantations, forests

What to eat: Coffee, local cuisine

How to reach: Reach Calicut via air or Kozhikode via train, from where you can hire a cab to take you to the mountains

Meghalaya

The nature heaven is home to clear skies and even clearer waters. What makes it a must-visit is its living root bridges, the culture and its food.

Things to explore: Dawki, Shillong, Cherrapunji, living root bridges

What to eat: Local cuisine and alcohol, pork

How to reach: The destination is reachable via air and roads

