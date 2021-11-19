Planning your first trip to the Maldives from India? Here’s everything you need to know

If you’re planning a dreamy vacation to the Maldives, here’s everything to need to know to ensure a seamless experience!

The Maldives is almost mythical. Somewhat paradisal, a journey mere four hours from India (by air). Tourism of the Maldives skyrocketed, especially during the pandemic, post the second wave in India, after half of Bollywood and global influencers decided to visit and bombard our feeds with their glorious pictures. The bikini-clad sultry images and picturesque backdrop to proposals certified it as one of the dreamiest places.

India to Maldives: Everything you need to plan your trip

Note: The COVID-19 in countries across the world is in constant flux. Please, look up any new protocols before planning your trip to the Maldives to avoid any last-minute snafus.

When to visit the Maldives

November to April is the best time to visit the Maldives. Although the Maldives is an island destination, which means it is perfect for water babies. So, the many water activities depend on different seasons, too. To view our full low-down on that, read this story.

What to pack

The Maldives is extremely sunny during the day, but the cool breeze of the ocean makes up for it. Pack swimwear, beachwear, dresses, loungewear. It’s an absolute relaxation destination, so don’t think twice before packing just t-shirts, shorts and flip flops.

Currency exchange

Recommended currency in the Maldives to use would be US dollars (not INR). For tips, shoppings, RT-PCR tests, miscellaneous expenses, use USD.

Documents Indians require for the Maldives

In accordance with the health requirements of­ the Maldives government, all guests travelling to the Maldives are required to submit ­the ­­health declaration ­­form ­ at this link ­­­­ within 24 hours before their departure ­to ­­and­ ­from­ the Maldives.

Before filling this form, you will need a negative RT-PCR certificate within 72-96 hours before departure.

You can also show your fully vaccinated certificate, but RT-PCR is mandatory. If you had Covaxin, it is not yet recognised by the Maldivian government. But fret not! A negative RT-PCR is all you need.

Certain hotels and resorts in the Maldives are also conducting RT-PCR tests upon arrival, so make sure you carry enough cash for it.

The IMUGA form has one form for DEPARTURE as well, which means you will need to fill that form before leaving for India. The same form asks for an RT-PCR test for entry in India.

Roughly you will need to take 3 RT-PCR tests. Check with the hotel before booking!

Before departure for India, fill Air Suvidha Health Declaration form. It is different for every state.

E-Visa can be registered on the IMUGA site, or you can get Visa on arrival.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock