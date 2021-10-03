Private islands you can rent for your next socially-distanced vacation

Due to the new norm of social distancing, 2020 has drastically changed the way people plan their travels.

Gone (or at least postponed) are the days where people wanted to go to the bustling night markets of Bangkok or the lively canals of Amsterdam. People are now going out of their way to avoid crowds — which might mean that popular tourist attractions just aren’t getting the same level of attention going forward, no matter how hyped these locations may be.

But, that doesn’t mean that we stop having fun on our holidays (whenever it’s safe to travel that is). Looking to holiday in complete seclusion, away from the rest of the world? Whether you’re an introvert looking for a slice of far-flung paradise or someone looking to social distance in style — if you’ve got the funds to splurge, check out these ultra-luxury private islands that you can rent for that quiet vacation with just you and your travel buddies.