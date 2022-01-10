A rare clouded leopard in Nagaland and some other recent big cat sightings in India

In a first, the rare, clouded leopard has been sighted in Nagaland. A research team has documented the elusive tree-climbing cat in a community-owned forest in Kiphire district’s Thanamir village. The leopard was spotted at an elevation of 3,700 metres. It’s one of the highest altitudes in the world, where the big cat has ever been spotted.

The picture of the rare animal has been doing the rounds on social media. The sighting has been published in the biannual newsletter of the IUCN/Species Survival Commission (SSC) Cat Specialist Group. Categorised as vulnerable as per the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the wild cat is said to be the smallest among all large wild cats.

Over the past two years, some rare wild cats have been spotted in different parts of the country.

Here are recent sightings of elusive cats that left wildlife enthusiasts across India amazed

Pink Leopard, Rajasthan, November 2021

Locals in Ranakpur and Kumbalgarh were amazed after spotting a rare strawberry-coloured leopard. Before this, the Pink Leopard had been spotted in South Africa in 2012 and 2019. Fortunately, photographers were able to capture the female leopard in Ranakpur on camera in November last year.

Black Leopard, Maharashtra, July 2021

During an annual census, forest officials in Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve were lucky to spot the rare leopard species. The tiger reserve sprawls over Gondia and Bhandara districts. Melanistic in colour and featuring excess black pigments, the cat was recorded in camera traps during the census. The uncommonness was only revealed after the documented footage was analysed by experts at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun.

BLACK LEOPARD Photographer Anurag Gawande waited for 2 years for the opportunity to capture a rare black leopard on camera as it crossed a road in Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra, India.

Just a few months before that, in February 2021, wildlife photographer Anurag Gawande had managed to capture a black leopard in Maharashtra’s Tadoba National Park. India is home to as many as 14,000 leopards, but only 11 per cent of them have black pigmentation, making them extremely rare.

Black Panther, October 2020

The black panther of India.

A video of a rare black panther casually roaming on an unknown forest road wowed Twitterati. The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, who enjoys a significant follower base on Twitter. However, the location of the big cat was not disclosed to prevent poachers from finding it. The video gathered over a million views.

Snow Leopard, Kullu, July 2020

Snow leopard spotted in kullu yesterday

While snow leopard sightings are not that rare, for the first time, a snow leopard was recorded on camera with two cubs in the Great Himalayan National Park. Earlier that year, videos of snow leopards recorded by locals of Hikkim village did the rounds on social media.

Golden Cat, Dzukuo Valley, 2019

Researchers at the Wildlife Conservation Society and Centre for Wildlife Studies in Bangalore and NGO Conservation Initiatives in Guwahati recorded a marbled cat and an Asiatic golden cat in Dzukuo valley. The rare cats were documented during camera-trap surveys done in 2018 in a few villages of Nagaland.

