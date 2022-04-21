10 perfect road trips from Goa you should plan right away!

If you’re tired of Goa, these road trips from the state will take you to newer, unexplored places to make your weekends even better!

Goa is the ultimate vacation destination for travellers – for youngsters looking to party, couples wanting to spend some time together on their honeymoon or families wanting to spend time at the beaches or visiting the many forts and churches. But what if you’re done visiting Goa and crave something more or are a local there who doesn’t want to spend yet another day exploring the state’s forts and beaches, check out these road trips from the state that will make your long (and short) weekends better!

Road trips from Goa to plan for a new experience

Amboli

One of the closest hill stations from Goa, Amboli boasts stunning lush greenery, winding roads and a beautiful waterfall. Located in the Sahyadri Hills of the Western Ghats, the hill station is the perfect weekend getaway for those who are looking for something more quiet and intimate to spend some time with their loved ones.

Distance from Goa: 118 kilometres

Nersa

Another hill station close to Goa, Nersa makes for a fun road trip with your family. Visit the local temple, go birdwatching en route to the place and spend your weekend trekking and walking amid the wilderness there.

Distance from Goa: 79 kilometres

Panchgani

The popular hill station in Maharashtra is located a few hours’ drive away from Goa and is an ideal road trip to take in case you have a long weekend on hand. Cool breeze, lush green trees and misty skies await you here, and Mahabaleshwar, another tourist spot, is close by – allowing you to make the most of your stay there. Visit the Dhom Dam Lake, go on walks and treks or simply spend time in one of the many hotels and resorts there for a quiet weekend, and we’re sure you’ll return happy.

Distance from Goa: 379 kilometres

Chorla Ghat

A haven for nature lovers, Chorla Ghat is a great spot for couples to spend some quality time together. Enjoy the plethora of flora and fauna here, and spend time by the Twin Vajra Waterfalls. Go hiking and trekking amid the wilderness as you spend time at this spot, which is a trijunction between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Distance from Goa: 68 kilometres

Gokarna

If you’re looking for a getaway that involves beaches but don’t want to spend time in Goa anymore, a road trip to Gokarna is what you need. The place is relatively less explored, visited mostly by those looking for off-beat destinations to travel to, and has plenty of hotels and homestays where you can spend the weekend at.

Distance from Goa: 144 kilometres

Dandeli

Among the many attractions that await you at Dandeli is river rafting, which makes for a fun adventure activity to be done over the weekend. Enjoy activities such as angling and safari tours and spend some time amid nature with your loved ones, as you let the calmness wash over you and relax you.

Distance from Goa: 103 kilometres

Netravali Falls

An ideal escape from Goa’s beaches is the Netravali Falls. Drive through numerous breathtaking locales before you reach the tranquil rubber plantations, which will further lead you deeper into the forest and closer to the Netravali Falls. Spend some time here, or come here on a trek right after the rains, when the green cover is at its best, for the most breathtaking sights that you never knew you needed to see!

Distance from Goa: 80 kilometres

Mahabaleshwar

One of the most stunning road trips from Goa is Mahabaleshwar. Located close to Panchgani, it makes for a great spot to visit over the long weekend to unwind and sample some strawberries and cream. Sip on chai and unwind with a book as you soak in the stunning peaks, or go on nature hikes and treks to make the most of your stay there.

Distance from Goa: 391 kilometres

Kudremukh

If you and your partner are looking for some quiet time together, visit Kudremukh over the weekend and soak in the beauty of nature. The place also houses the Kudremukh National Park, which makes for a great place to witness the wildlife, along with a plethora of short and long treks that you can take from here.

Distance from Goa: 393 kilometres

Hampi

Hampi is an incredible destination to visit over the weekend, and its close proximity to the state makes it a great destination to visit from Goa by road. The place houses some stunning ancient sites, temples and architectural marvels, along with resorts in case you just want to unwind and not explore. If nothing else, go on a coracle ride in the water and get a fun experience!

Distance from Goa: 316 kilometres