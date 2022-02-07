Road trips from Shillong you must take for an unforgettable experience

There’s so much to explore on the Indian roads that every 100 or so kilometres, you can get to explore a new town, ruin or even a lake. So, if you’re looking to explore the country on its roads and are in Meghalaya, these road trips from Shillong are what you need!

Must-take road trips from Shillong

Guwahati

Assam’s capital city, Guwahati, is not too far from Shillong. The four-lane express highway is filled with scenic beauty for you to explore, passing through hills and steep valleys, offering you cloud-laden mountain views with lush greenery and deliciously cool weather. Stop at Nongpoh for some snacks and spend the weekend exploring Guwahati before you head back home.

Distance: 150 kilometres

Cherrapunji

The second wettest place on earth is one of the roads trips from Shillong you can go on over the weekend. The cloudy abode is roughly two hours from Shillong and has comfortable stays for you to relax in after exploring the town. See the Mawsmai caves and the various waterfalls and learn more about the Khasi culture through the locals. And be sure to try some local delicacies as well!

Distance: 54 kilometres

Dawki

Located on the border between India and Bangladesh, Dawki is a beautiful town that is also home to the Umngot River, which flows nearby. The waters of the river are crystal clear and have taken the internet by storm recently. You can enjoy the scenic drive to the destination, spend time by the river and return the same day if you want to, or spend a night, unwind and come back a day later.

Distance: 82 kilometres

Jowai

Located in the Jaintia Hills, Jowai is a popular tourist destination. Behdeimkhlam is a popular festival, in the region, wherein locals prepare delicacies, including meat, fish and pork. The town is a commercial and educational hub of the region and is located about an hour and a half or so from Shillong. When here, do visit the Syntu Ksiar, located along the region of the Myntdu River, and the monument dedicated to Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter from the region. Also, visit Thadlaskein Lake and Lalong Park and experience clean, fresh air and some beautiful, scenic views.

Distance: 67 kilometres

Mawsynram

The wettest place on earth is also located in Meghalaya and is one of the short road trips from Shillong that locals and tourists can take. Beautiful, cloudy skies exude an almost mystical aura to the hill destination, along with the lush greenery, making it a great escape from the city. And it is located quite close to Shillong, so you can even come back the same evening after spending the day exploring the region!

Distance: 61 kilometres

Nongstoin

One of the major attractions of this Meghalayan town is the diocese constructed by Pope Benedict XVI in January 2006, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Nongstoin. Spread over 5,247 square kilometres, the diocese covers the entire West Khasi Hills district.

Apart from this, you must visit Nongkhnum Island, the second largest island in Asia. Another beautiful attraction in the region is the Embroidery stone – a natural stone on which embroidery patterns have been formed. And you can also visit the Langshiang and Weinia falls to make the most of this road trip from Shillong!

Distance: 94 kilometres

Tura

Located in the West Garo Hills, Tura is located at the base of the Tura hills, the place is known for traditional Garo cuisine, including boiled rice, beef, chicken, pork and dry fish. Plan a trip here and spend a quiet weekend away from the bustling cities, and spend some relaxed time with your loved ones here. The place has its own biosphere, and waterfalls and parks for you to connect with nature, too.

Distance: 314 kilometres

Dimapur

One of the most important cities of the northeast, Dimapur is growing quickly. The city has a rich historical past and has several places of interest for the visitors. You can visit the Diezephe Craft Village near Dimapur and explore the rich craft and culture of the region. Visit the Triple Falls, the three-tier waterfall which is also a great spot for those looking to trek in the region.

Distance: 341 kilometres

Hajo

Those looking for a religious getaway visit Hajo, which is one of the road trips from Shillong that one should take. Hajo has a confluence of three religions – Hinduism, Islam and Buddhism. Visit the several mosques, temples and shrines in and around the region on this trip, and experience the calm quietness of the place with fresh, crisp air.

Distance: 127 kilometres

Kaziranga

Go on a wildlife sojourn on one of the most fun road trips from Shillong and see the one-horned rhinoceros in Kaziranga. The Kakochang waterfalls are also nearby and make for a great picnic spot on your adventure-filled trip!

Distance: 191 kilometres

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India.