Bollywood celebrities who set the ultimate ‘Siblings Day’ travel goals

Everyone loves to travel, and Bollywood celebrities are no different. Many celebrities are often seen jetting off to new destinations alone or with their partners. However, many love to travel with their siblings! So, on Siblings Day today, check out these Bollywood celebrities who have set major travel goals with their partners in crime!

Bollywood celebrities who set travel goals with their siblings

Sara Ali Khan – Ibrahim Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is often seen travelling, to exotic locales internationally or scenic destinations in India. Often accompanying her on her journeys is her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two recently visited Gulmarg, Kashmir, and are among the celebrity siblings who set travel goals and show us that your brother/sister can indeed make for one of the best travel partners!

Janhvi Kapoor – Khushi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor loves to travel, and her Instagram is peppered with pictures of her visits – be it Vaishnodevi with Sara Ali Khan, a trip to the beach alone, or visiting her mom Sridevi’s ancestral home in Chennai. Often accompanying Janhvi is her sister, Khushi, and the two make sure to set #travelgoals whenever they step out.

Taapsee Pannu – Shagun Pannu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu)

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun often hit the road (or board their flights) together when not working. The two also own a wedding planning company, The Wedding Factory, and are the perfect example of how sisters can be business partners. The sisters are often joined by their sibling Evania Pannu and were recently in Bikaner. Taapsee and Shagun had also visited Russia last year, and the actress made headlines as she walked down the streets there wearing a saree.

Bhumi Pednekar – Samiksha Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

These two ladies are the best of friends and are often seen doing brand promotions and more together. The Bollywood siblings also share a love for travel. They visited Budapest in August last year, where they had the time of their lives travelling, partying and living their life to the fullest.

Rakul Preet Singh – Aman Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh is quite close to her family and tries to make time for them whenever she can. The actress is also close to her brother Aman, and the two often share pictures and videos. The two also travel together, with families or without, and share the snaps from their journeys on social media.

Parineeti Chopra – Sahaj Chopra – Shivang Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivang Chopra (@shivangchopra99)

That Parineeti Chopra shares a close bond with her siblings is no secret. She is often seen spending time with them and their parents at their home in Ambala or on various trips with her loved ones. But the Bollywood celebrity also sets travel goals with her siblings through the various snaps she shares with them on social media.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @saraalikhan95/Instagram