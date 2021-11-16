Finally! Singapore is allowing fully-vaccinated Indians quarantine free entry

From November 29, Singapore will open ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes’ for five countries, including India, which allows international fliers to enter without undergoing the mandatory quarantine.

India, along with Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sweden, will be allowed entry into Singapore via the ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes’ from November 29, reports The Hindu. Instead, incoming passengers need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior to departure. They will also have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, as reported by The Times Of India. Travellers will also have to self-monitor for 14 days after arrival. However, entry requirements will be updated based on each country’s COVID-19 situation. The aim of the Vaccinated Travel Lanes is to open up Singapore gradually and “revive air travel safely without compromising public health”.

Fully vaccinated Indians can travel Singapore quarantine-free:

The Straits Times reports that commercial flights are to resume from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai into Changi Airport. As of now, Indians can only fly in on government-chartered flights. Transport Minister S. Iswaran said during a press conference by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force that the countries Singapore will open up to are all significant destinations. India accounted for about seven percent of passenger arrivals at Changi Airport in 2019. 13 other countries also have their own travel lanes with Singapore.

Following discussions between PMs @NarendraModi and @LeeHsienLoong, 🇸🇬 will be launching a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for fully-vac travellers frm 🇮🇳 w valid entry approvals – starting 29 Nov – pending resumption of commercial passenger ✈️. More on VTL @ https://t.co/ssCP8A7Gos https://t.co/om3Oe9egqL — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 15, 2021

Further, on November 19, India will be updated to Singapore’s Category 2 classification. The list of Category 2 countries include those that have coronavirus infection rates similar to or lower than Singapore’s, reports the Economic Times.

India had recognised Singapore’s vaccination certificate on November 12.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India.