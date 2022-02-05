Solo trip ideas for women in 2022 based on the Chinese Zodiac

The year of the Tiger is set to begin from February 1, 2022, as per the Chinese zodiac. And here we tell you what it means, and the solo trips for women that you can opt for, based on your birth year and animal sign.

If you believe in zodiac signs, you know that the Chinese zodiac is a fun, interesting way to look at your birth charts and destiny. It is said that the sign of the year you were born in may bring you bad luck when it comes again (usually once every 12 years) and is marked by superstitions, religious activities, and more to combat its ill effects.

However, the zodiac can also be an interesting way to understand your personality better. One often finds themselves matching traits with their birth signs and realising that the things based on the sun sign are often true. Travel is another element to look into when reading up on zodiacs.

So, if you’re a solo woman who believes in the zodiac, we’ve (rather unscientifically) curated a list of solo trips for women that you must take in 2022, based on your Chinese zodiac.

Solo trips for women based on the Chinese Zodiac

The Tiger

Years: 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938…

This is the year of the king of all beasts, aka the Tiger (and thus, Tiger signs). The Tiger is the third animal in the zodiac cycle and is known for its strength, power, rebellious nature, and dynamic personality, and those born into this zodiac are said to be adventurous, fiery, impulsive, and unpredictable. And because this is your year, you may want to indulge in thrill-seeking experiences that give you a much-needed boost of adrenaline.

The solo trips for women this year should include Dubai if you’re planning on travelling internationally. You can opt for desert safari adventures and ziplining as you indulge in delicious cuisine and rich culture. In India, opt for an adventurous trek or a paragliding session in Bir Billing to pump up the rush.

The Rat

Years: 2020, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948…

Those born in the year of the Rat are said to be witty, sociable, quick on their feet, and more. The first sign of the Chinese zodiac is also known for its flexibility. Knowing you, you’ll want a vacation that is full of adventure and lets you interact with people.

So, if planning a trip abroad, head to Spain to soak in the vibrancy of the country. Experience several thrilling festivals, such as the La Tomatina Festival, or opt for a trip to Tanzania to soak in the culture. In India, destinations with great nightlife, such as Goa and Mumbai, are your jam.

The Ox

Years: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925…

The year of the Ox just went by, which means this is a year for the Ox signs to thrive. Expect luck when it comes to romance and work, and in general an overall great year. Those born in this sign are known to be diligent, dependable, strong and determined. An agricultural animal, you’re also quite close to nature, and vacations that let you be closer to nature should be what you opt for this year.

So, solo trips for women in the Ox sign should opt for hiking and trekking sojourns. Internationally, explore countries such as Sri Lanka that offer the best of nature, or opt for a relaxing getaway to the Maldives, wherein you can be close to the sea. In India, travel to the northeast for a trek or hike, or visit the Western Ghats to feel like you’re one with nature.

The Rabbit

Years: 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927, 1915…

Those born into the Rabbit sign are kind, virtuous and artistic, and generally have an appreciation for the finer things in life. That being said, you will definitely love a trip to a place that offers art and architecture, where you can visit museums, galleries and more, and soak in the scenic locales as your mind runs wild creating new things.

So, solo trips for women in the Rabbit sign should include visits to Italy and France, both known for their art and architecture. Paris, of course, is the ultimate romantic destination and may be great for the rabbit sign who loves romance – even if it is self-love. And who knows, you may find someone there! In India, Puducherry is one destination that will offer you such an experience. And a walk around South Mumbai is sure to set the creative juices flowing.

The Dragon

Years: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928, 1916…

Those born into the Dragon sign are mostly full of energy. You stand out from the crowd and attract people towards you. You’re also competitive and love a good challenge, but do not like to lose.

So, for women in this sign looking to go on a solo trip, opt for an international sojourn to Costa Rica or Hawaii, where you will be closer to nature and get to explore adventures. Go on a hike, or opt for challenging treks to get that sense of achievement that you crave. Solo trips for women born into the sign, if you’re looking to travel within India, can include the northern hill stations that offer adventure, challenges and bring you closer to nature. And don’t be surprised if you find yourself leading crowds!

The Snake

Years: 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929, 1917…

Those born into the Snake sign are charmers. You’re intelligent and wise, and a deep thinker, which also means you like to plan ahead as much as possible – which applies to your travels as well.

So, great options for solo trips for women born into the Snake are the Brazilian beaches, to let the introvert in you relax and enjoy. Other destinations can include a wellness sojourn to Thailand or a luxury trip by the Mauritian seas. In India, a calming vacation in the Andaman and Nicobar islands is what you need, as you relax and unwind while opting for adventures such as snorkelling and deep-sea diving.

The Horse

Years: 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930, 1918, 1906…

You’re energetic, confident and independent, and Horse women are also known to be nature lovers. You love interacting with people and exploring new places, so it’s no wonder that travel is something that’s in your DNA.

So, if you’re born into the year of the Horse, ideal solo trips for women will be road trips across the USA. Get experiences such as walking on the glass skywalk in the Grand Canyon, indulging in local culture and cuisine, and satiating your soul with unique experiences that you encounter along the way. In India, go for a road trip up the hills, and amp up the thrill by opting for journeys that have some amazing hairpin bends – such as the Kolli Hills or the Gata Loops.

The Goat/Sheep

Years: 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931, 1919, 1907…

Just like your birth year sign, you’re soft-spoken, gentle, mild-mannered, sympathetic, shy and maybe a bit demure. You’re also a woman who is creative and has a great sense of understanding art and fashion. You also like your own quiet time alone.

So, solo trips for women in this sign definitely include a sojourn to the culturally rich Morocco, wherein you can explore the rich land on your own. You can also experience the best of nature and culture in Finland, see the Northern Lights and explore the natural beauty the place has to offer. In India, go on a birdwatching trip to feel connected to nature, or explore Rajasthan and Gujarat for the vibrancy of cultures that these states offer, and you’ll get to indulge in good food, too!

The Monkey

Years: 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932, 1920…

Those born in the year of the Monkey are said to be strong-willed, intelligent, and witty. You’re also someone who is a problem-solver, which will make you the do-to when it comes to troubles. Maybe that’s why you’re also the one who ends up planning trips with friends and family and taking the initiative.

Solo trips for women born into this sign should be those filled with learning because you love to quench your thirst for knowledge and explore new cultures and regions. So, explore a culturally rich destination such as Turkiye on your next journey, or go to Alaska for some beautiful natural beauty. In India, visit Ladakh for the ultimate adventure, and mingle with the locals to know more about their culture.

The Rooster

Years: 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933, 1921…

Those born in the year of the Rooster are said to be sociable, punctual and are often well-dressed. You’re also daring and outspoken, thus with a confident personality.

So, if you’re looking to plan a solo trip this year, head to destinations that will let you experience some calm while being a practical destination for you to pick up a skill or two. Head to Fiji for some adventure, or to Thailand to explore its beaches and gain new experiences. In India, head to Delhi or Lucknow and visit the old monuments, which will bring you lots of learning. You’ll also be able to meet new people and make friends.

The Dog

Years: 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934, 1922, 1910…

Just like your birth sign, you’re highly responsible and compassionate. You’re loyal and honest and have strong ideas of what’s right and wrong. You’re also reliable, making you the go-to person for those who need advice.

So, solo trips for women born into the sign have to be in places that are friendly and receptive to women travelling alone. If you’re willing to visit a city internationally, hit up the bars in Dublin and explore Ireland. Go backpacking in Europe, and you’ll see some beautiful architecture and learn about history. In India, visit Pune for its friendliness and delicious food, or visit Kolkata for a soulful journey.

The Pig

Years: 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935, 1923, 1911…

Those born into the year of the pig are often trustworthy, easygoing, and honest. Your sincerity draw people towards you.

So, even though solo trips for women in this Chinese zodiac may seem tough because you love to be around people, take the plunge and visit the USA – it offers the best of city and country life, and the numerous bars, malls and clubs will be a paradise for your fun-loving side. In India, visit cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru for the best nightlife and shopping while being one with history and nature.

This article was first published on Travel + Leisure India