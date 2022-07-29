These are some of the best places to visit in August in India

August is coming with its own share of public holidays and long weekends. Make the most of the pleasant weather before it’s too late. Plan a vacation right away. Here are some of the best places to visit in August in India.

Best places to visit in August in India

Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya

Famous for receiving heavy rains throughout the year, Sohra, or Cherrapunjee as it is popularly known, rewards you with unmatched views of its diverse terrain. Nestled in the East Khasi Hills District of Meghalaya, Cherrapunjee is a great destination for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts. Points of interest include Mawkdok Dympep Valley, Nohkalikai Falls, Dainthlen Falls, Wei Sawdong, Mawsmai Cave, Seven Sister Falls, and Thangkharang Park.

Munnar, Kerala

If there’s one mandatory trip you must take in August, it’s the one to Munnar. Endless jungles, winding roads, lush plantations, enchanting waterfalls, foggy hills. What’s not to look forward to? On your way, you could visit Kodanad, which is one of Kerala’s largest elephant training centres. Then there’s Thattekad for bird lovers. You should not also miss the Vallara and Cheeyapara waterfalls en route to Munnar. If time permits, you may also make a quick stop at the Aathirappally waterfall. Another pitstop that you should include in your list is the Karadipara viewpoint.

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Considered as the ‘Oasis of the desert’, Mount Abu is situated in the Aravalli Hills. Unlike every other city in Rajasthan, the hill station is away from the heat and sand dunes, which covers almost 67 percent area of Rajasthan. Besides its exceptional natural charm, Mount Abu is also known for its Lakes, Jain and Hindu temples from the time between 11th to 13th century. Major spots for tourists include Nakki Lake, Dilwara Jain Temples, and Guru Shikar Point.

Spiti, Himachal Pradesh

Once you leave behind the cemented roads and traffic snarls of Himachal Pradesh, and cross the Kunzum Pass, the striking moonscape of Spiti greets you with its soaring mountains and scattered villages. The turquoise-grey ribbon of the River Spiti snakes through rugged terrain. Skip the popular hill stations teeming with bustling crowds and arrive in Spiti for its Buddhist monasteries, quiet villages, and scenic alpine lakes. One can drive from Delhi to Lahaul-Spiti region via Manali.

Divar Island, Goa

Not many ditch the Anjuna-Baga-Calangute route to sail across the waters in search of a new island. Search a little harder and you’ll find Divar, a picturesque island on the Mandovi river, a quick ferry ride away from Panjim. Divar is replete with beautiful fields, empty roads, and local vintage Goan houses. The island mainly includes Piedade, Malar, Goltim, and Naroa villages, and is home to many historic churches and heritage sites. What makes it truly an experience to partake in is the fact that many tourists are still unaware of its existence, making it a gem to explore!

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

A beautiful unravelling occurs in this valley of Uttarakhand every monsoon. From down below the white snow, comes forth colourful flowers peppered all across the valley. If you want to ditch the automobile-filled roads of the city, we know just the place for you. Rare species such as Blue Poppy, Potentilla, Geranium, and many more add to the trekking experience. Panoramic views of the snow-capped Nanda Devi Parbat with the gushing echoes of the Pushpawati river flowing through the middle add to the surreal charm of this valley.From the lovely flora to the stunning fauna, the Valley of Flowers is a treat for sore eyes! It’s located deep in the virgin mountains of Uttarakhand, has the looks of a molten rainbow and is sans any noise. Sold?

Mathura-Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Situated in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, Mathura is a clutter of endless paths overflowing with people, art, and sparkling shops. The city is specked with grand shrines, a large portion of which is devoted to Lord Krishna to commemorate the site as his birthplace. The temples depict different periods of Lord Krishna’s life, taking the pilgrims through the divine era. Vrindavan is a sacred town in Mathura and is considered one of the most spellbinding religious sites in the Braj area, drawing in around five lakh devotees annually. It is believed that Vrindavan was lost for some time, until the sixteenth century, when it was rediscovered by a saint from Nabadwip, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Igatpuri, Maharashtra

Sure Mahabaleshwar is beautiful and appealing but it is also a tourist-magnet, which means you are likely to be overwhelmed by the crowd. Instead, you can drive straight up to Igatpuri to bask in the green-glory of its valleys. Perched at about 600 m above sea level, the monsoons cast quite a spell here. The breeze is cold, the sun pleasant and the rains plenty. If the traveller in you has been craving a good hike, head to Igatpuri. The short escape is surrounded by the Sahyadaris and dotted with ancient fort ruins, pretty resorts, and small spas. The globally recognised centre for meditation, Dhamma Giri is famous for ‘vipasana’ and adventure activities like rock climbing and rappelling makes it hard to believe that Igatpuri is still very much left off the map

Feature and hero image courtesy: Shutterstock