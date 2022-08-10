As pandemic eases, South Korea allows unrestricted travel for Indian tourists

South Korea recently reopened unrestricted travel for Indian tourists. The country, which has been among the most popular travel destinations thanks to the current Hallyu wave in India, will allow tourists to roam the Korean streets and access South Korea’s luxury market, businesses, leisure and learning experiences.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) India, which is the official tourism branch of the Republic of Korea under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, recently announced the reopening of the nation to all Indian travellers. With this, Indian tourists can enjoy unrestricted access to South Korea while cherishing the rich culture, food and everything K-pop it has to offer.

South Korea reopens unrestricted access to Indians

Investing in Let’s Go Korea Savings Plan gives you a fantastic opportunity to fulfill your travel dreams Get assured cashback on South Korea travel packages by Utazzo Travel Hurry, register today!#ktoindia #SouthKorea #TraveltoKoreaBeginsAgain pic.twitter.com/MkM0hFxYLP — KTO India (@ktoindia) August 2, 2022

The country, with its pristine beaches, stunning islands, bustling cities and more, has something for everyone. What’s more, the current Korean wave that has taken over India ensures that visitors from the peninsular nation will be able to experience the best of art and culture in South Korea, accessing the best of tourist destinations, roadshows, and a lot more for the entire month of August, according to KTO’s Twitter handle.

Apart from this, Indians will be able to access Hallyu (Korean wave)-themed filming locations and experience centres, to add to their travel memories. This includes the Extended Reality (XR) playground HiKR Ground in Seoul. Moreover, the reopening of borders will allow fans of Korean music and shows to visit actual filming locations of some of their favourite shows and songs, such as Hometown Cha Cha Cha and more.

Young-Geul Choi, Director of Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) India, said in a press meeting, “We are excited to share initiatives to facilitate travel for business, experience and learning. We have further elevated traveller experience with immersive experiential centres, re-imagined tourism offerings and look forward to hosting our Indian visitors,” reports BW Hotelier.

This is not all. To allow unrestricted access to South Korea and to allow more people to visit the nation, the KTO has also launched the Let’s Go Korea Savings Plan (in association with Shinhan Bank). The scheme allows travellers to save for their trip in a recurring deposit format, allowing them to avail benefits with Utazzo Travel to book their trip to Korea. Airlines are also set to increase travel to and from Indian destinations to boost tourism.

To know more, visit here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Sava Bobov/Unsplash