Starscapes will soon open an astronomical observatory in Jaipur

Starscapes will soon launch an astronomical observatory in Jaipur that will include tons of activities sure to woo the inner cosmophile in you.

Starscapes, a platform for astronomy experiences and India’s first and only chain of observatories, is set to launch an astronomical observatory at Jaipur in Rajasthan. As a part of its expansion plan, Starscapes will first set up a Mobile Stargazing Observatory opposite Amity International near The Tree House Resort on National Highway 11, which will be followed by a permanent setup equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for observations, astrophotography, and research projects.

Over the last several months, Jaipur has seen an increasing interest in Astro Tourism. According to the Bortle Scale, which measures the darkness of the night sky, Jaipur is in the class 5 category on a scale of 9, making it one of the prime locations for stargazing.

The newly launched mobile observatory by Starscapes is surrounded by Nature Farms, making it an ideal stargazing location with dark skies and minimal light pollution. The new mobile observatory will offer city folks and tourists a preview of what’s to come. The mobile observatory will offer a holistic astronomical experience, with a variety of activities both during the day and at night, ranging from stargazing safaris to astrophotography and sun observation. A trained astronomy expert will guide the visitors on their stargazing journey. Starscapes will also regularly host a number of engaging sessions related to stargazing.

Check out the activities Starscapes will host

Stargazing sessions: A guided session by Starscapes ‘Starguides’ who will tell you all about the universe.

A guided session by Starscapes ‘Starguides’ who will tell you all about the universe. Sun Observation: Starscapes can arrange for safe viewing of the sun to discover some of the fascinating aspects of the sun.

Starscapes can arrange for safe viewing of the sun to discover some of the fascinating aspects of the sun. Star parties: Get your group along to experience the enigma of the cosmos with an up-close-and-personal viewing of the moon and other planetary objects. From stargazing safari to astrophotography, Starscapes’ Star parties will have it all.

Get your group along to experience the enigma of the cosmos with an up-close-and-personal viewing of the moon and other planetary objects. From stargazing safari to astrophotography, Starscapes’ Star parties will have it all. Selfie with the stars: We’re not talking about movie stars here, but real stars! Imagine a backdrop of the star-studded night sky to make your selfie perfect.

Commenting on the new launch, Paul Savio, CEO and co-founder, Starscapes India Pvt Ltd, said, “In addition to history and heritage, the Pink City is also a great place for Astro tourism. Our newly launched mobile observatory gives a sneak peek into our upcoming permanent setup that will be open to the public in the next few months. Our aim is to create avenues for people to rekindle their interest in our universe and make it a worthwhile experience. We have received an overwhelming response for all our observatories, and we hope to recreate the same with our upcoming launch in Jaipur.”

The mobile observatory is easily accessible from Jaipur’s key tourist attractions. Situated close to The Tree House Resort and a number of other resorts in the area, the observatory can be a great place for some post-dinner stargazing adventure for guests staying at the resorts. For those planning a visit to Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh Fort, and Jal Mahal, add an additional dimension to your trip with an offbeat stargazing experience. The mobile observatory is only a 30-minute drive from any of these places.

To view the location map to Starscapes Mobile Observatory, click here

Book your tickets here or call on +91 96673 07015.

This story was first published on Travel + Leisure India